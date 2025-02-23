Red Bull’s title hopes dented by the new FIA directives, says Christian Horner 

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is unimpressed with the FIA's new directives related to flexi wings. The FIA is reportedly planning to introduce stricter restrictions on flexi-wing tests, which Horner believes will cause a dent in his team's championship hopes.

The 2024 F1 season saw many controversies erupt, including the debate around flexi wings. The Bulls suspected that McLaren and many other teams were violating the maximum flexibility limit allowed by the FIA.

However, while the FIA refused to intervene then, Autoracer reported that the governing body is likely to tighten flexi wing testing parameters from the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, which is the ninth race of the season.

According to reports, the maximum flexibility allowed between two flaps of the front and rear wings will be reduced.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner isn't impressed with the reported timing of the introduction of the alleged new rules.

Talking to Autoracer, Horner said:

“It’s positive that the FIA has addressed the issue even if it’s undeniable that there has been a change of heart. More than anything, I don’t understand why there should be a change at the ninth race, because this essentially means that we will have two championships—up until the ninth race and after the ninth race. And this will only increase costs considerably."

The report from Autoracer also mentions that the energy drink-based outfit expressed strong revolt against the new rules.

Meanwhile, McLaren is reportedly onboard with the new flexi wing rules and does not see it impacting their performance in the upcoming season.

McLaren are the defending constructors champions after they beat Ferrari and Red Bull in the 2024 season. Moreover, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be equal contenders for the drivers championship.

Red Bull boss deems McLaren favorites for the 2025 season

McLaren CEO Zak Brown [L] Red Bull boss Christian Horner [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Red Bull Racing lost the 2024 constructors championship to McLaren and Ferrari, finishing P3 in the standings. However, team principal Christian Horner does not mind being an underdog for the upcoming season.

Talking to Autoracer, Horner threw weight on rivals McLaren and said:

“Sometimes it’s good not to be the favorite and not have the pressure on you. I think it’s nice that Lando is going into the first race as a favorite. However, Melbourne is quite a unique circuit. We will have to do more races to have a more complete picture, also considering that in Japan there will be a new asphalt. It will be a very long season.”

McLaren has promised to come out even stronger in the 2025 F1 season. Lando Norris is also committed to accomplishing his unfinished business, which is winning the constructors championship.

However, Red Bull has a trump card in Max Verstappen. As a four-time world champion, he will likely have an edge over his rivals.

