Not Red Bull’s drivers, Helmut Marko picks rival team’s drivers as the best current pairing in F1 - “They are young and hungry”

Red Bull Racing chief Helmut Marko has ditched the team's lineup of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to pick McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as the best driver pairing on the current F1 grid.

Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's future is secured with Red Bull while Sergio Perez also signed a two-year contract extension. Despite recently confirming their driver lineup for 2025, Marko believes the young McLaren pairing is the best in the paddock.

In a recent interview with Le Journal de Montreal at the Canadian GP, Helmut Marko was asked for his thoughts on the best teammate pairing in the paddock. He suggested Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, noting their good relationship and shared hunger for success.

"Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren. They are young and they are hungry. Currently, they get along well and work well together," the 81-year-old Red Bull chief said.

Norris, 24, is currently in his sixth F1 season with McLaren. He has spent his entire career with the Woking-based squad. Piastri, 23, is in his sophomore year and has already impressed the paddock with blistering pace, particularly over a single lap.

Helmut Marko choosing McLaren's lineup over Red Bull is not a surprise as Max Verstappen has been doing the heavy lifting in the team. Sergio Perez has often struggled for consistency, highlighted by his poor performances in qualifying sessions.

Marko has often praised Lando Norris and expressed interest in signing him to partner Verstappen. The Austrian has also mentioned Oscar Piastri as an option for the team.

Nine rounds into the 2024 F1 season, Verstappen leads the driver's standings with 194 points while Perez occupies the fifth position with 107 points. Norris sits third with 131 points, three spots ahead of Piastri with 81 points.

Helmut Marko elaborates on Sergio Perez's struggles against Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen experienced contrasting fortunes in Montreal. During the Canadian GP, Verstappen managed to qualify on the front row and navigated through tricky conditions to win the race. On the other hand, Perez was knocked out in Q1 and crashed out of the race.

Following Perez's continued struggles, Helmut Marko explained that psychological factors hindered the Mexican driver from unlocking more pace from the RB20.

"It's not the car, you can see that with Max. I think it's more psychological. It was close, and when the conditions change, he finds it much more difficult. But the fact that it's already the third time [not in Q3] is painful," Marko told ServusTV.

Sergio Perez has added a mere four points to the team tally in the last three races, while Max Verstappen has won two races in the same period.