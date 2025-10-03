Red Bull senior figure wary of Fernando Alonso's threat in Singapore GP ahead of qualifying 

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that they, as a team, were wary of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso's pace following his strong running in the Friday Practice sessions in Singapore. Heading into the iconic street race in Marina Bay, the Spanish driver was optimistic about the AMR25's chances of scoring good points, given its tendencies to perform better at higher downforce tracks.

The two-time F1 world champion has been on a good run of form despite failing to score any points in Monza and Baku. The 44-year-old topped FP1 and followed it up with a strong P4 in the FP2 session, which was full of disruptions.

As per Soy Motor, Marko took notice of Fernando Alonso's pace and was quick to claim that the 32-time F1 race winner could be a factor in the Singapore Grand Prix. He told the media after the FP2 session:

"Alonso was fast in all sessions, and they also put in a very good performance in Hungary, which is somewhat similar. So I think we have to take them into account."

It was the first time since 2014, when he was racing for Ferrari, that Fernando Alonso had led a dry FP1 session in the sport.

Fernando Alonso analyzes his performance in Singapore after Friday

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he believed that it was the best Friday of the 2025 season for the Silverstone-based outfit as both he and teammate Lance Stroll looked quick in the first two Practice Sessions.

Speaking with F1.com after the Friday running, the Aston Martin driver remarked on the car's performance and said:

“It seems a little bit better than the previous Grand Prix. Let’s try to fine-tune the set-up; it’s still not in a happy place, especially on the front axle, still a little bit too much understeer. It’s something to work on tonight. But I think it’s a good start, and let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

He further analyzed the two Practice sessions and added:

“I think since the first lap in FP1 we were in a comfortable place, and we were able to find the limits quite quickly. In FP2 obviously the red flags didn’t help to see the full picture, so I don’t know the top teams if they put the lap together or not, but let’s see if we can be in Q3 tomorrow and [score] points on Sunday."

“I think both sessions in the top four, probably it’s the best Friday so far. But as I said, sometimes on Friday we run with different programmes than the others, or different fuel."

Fernando Alonso has not stood on the podium since his last lap brilliance in Brazil 2023 and has failed to regain his form from that year thus far.

