Red Bull senior figures will not move to Ferrari according to a senior F1 journalist

World champions Red Bull will not reportedly let go of their key figures like Enrico Balbo, Paul Monaghan, and Pierre Wachè to rivals Ferrari next season.

There were several reports that the Italian team was on a big recruitment drive to make changes to their current team and replace their departing technical director Laurent Mekies to AlphaTauri for next season.

Ferrari had announced that they are in contact with key Red Bull personnel who have been influential in the Milton-Keynes-based outfit's ongoing dominance in the sport. As per Formu1a.uno, many claimed that it could be Balbo and Monaghan and Wache to replace Mekies' technical leadership but the world champions were quick to deny these reports.

"Her role at Red Bull was, in my opinion, a very large part of the success of the team over the last years" - Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has, meanwhile, said that Jayne Poole's role as COO was a key part of their success in recent years. Poole joined the former world champions at the beginning of the season and received immense praise from the Austrian.

As per Autosport, Wolff said:

"Jayne is a person that I admired over the last 10 years, that I got to know 10 years ago, and I always had a very respectful relationship with. She worked for the competitor, but you can respect people working for a competitor and acknowledge their performance. Her role at Red Bull was, in my opinion, a very large part of the success of the team over the last years.

"That relationship came to an end like many relationships come to a natural end. I wanted to hire Jayne for a long time, but it was just never an option. And then it became now. She's a great addition.

"She has a lot of know-how, she's a great psychologist, she has seen another organization, she knows everybody pretty much, and she has created forensic profiles of all of the good people in Formula 1. Having her eyes is a very, very strong edge to the organization."

He added:

"You don't want to reinvent it, but you want to consider whether yesterday's assumptions are still competitive enough going forward. And therefore, having somebody come in with fresh eyes, looking at it in a very neutral way, is beneficial."

It will be interesting to see if other teams will also look at poaching certain personnel from Red Bull in the future.

