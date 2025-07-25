Red Bull senior personnel expressed empathy towards Christian Horner after the team boss was abruptly fired by the board

Paul Monaghan has admitted that he was shocked by the abrupt dismissal of Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing. Speaking to onsite media, ahead of the 2025 Belgian GP, Red Bull’s Chief Engineer described Horner as a driving force behind the team’s success and acknowledged that his successor, Laurent Mekies, faces a significant challenge stepping into the role.

A long-serving member of the Milton Keynes outfit, Monaghan has worked closely with Horner since the team’s inception and remains one of the few remaining original figures following the departures of Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, and Rob Marshall. Having joined Red Bull in 2005 after stints at Jordan and McLaren, Monaghan expressed deep respect for Horner’s leadership and contributions.

Monaghan stated that Christian Horner had devoted a significant portion of his professional life to building Red Bull into a championship-winning team and credited him for its success, despite opposing differences with others. He also thanked Horner for the personal support he had received throughout his career and acknowledged that while Mekies was capable, he had inherited a challenging role under difficult circumstances.

When asked about Christian Horner and his dismissal from Red Bull Racing, Monaghan said, via Crash:

“To tell the truth, it was a shock to me. Sad, Christian has put a large chunk of his working life into the team, and altogether as a team, we’ve enjoyed a huge amount of success, perhaps unwarranted to some views. But anyway. What is done is done. So thank you to Christian for everything he did, personally for me and for this team.”

Speaking about the replacement of Christian Horner, Monoghan said:

“Laurent’s got a difficult situation to be dropped in. I’ve known him for many years. Very personable. Smart chap. So now it’s up to us to pull together as a team, because nine other teams can’t wait to fight us. So if we’re going to stand up to them, we’re going to have to stand as a team. We are prepared to stand as a team. Laurent is doing his utmost to ensure that is what we are aiming to do. And yeah, we’ll do so.”

Toto Wolff shares his thoughts on the dismissal of Christian Horner from Red Bull Racing

Toto Wolff has acknowledged that he misses Christian Horner as a key protagonist and rival in the Formula 1 world. Reflecting on Horner’s influence, the Mercedes team principal credited the Briton as a driving force behind Red Bull’s success, with a track record that speaks for itself.

While describing Horner as a polarizing figure in the paddock, Wolff suggested that the 50-year-old might not be gone from the sport for good and could make a return in a different capacity. He even joked about the possibility of Horner taking up a role at the FIA, though he stopped short of elaborating. Despite their often intense rivalry, Wolff shared that he has not yet spoken to Horner since his sudden departure from Red Bull Racing, but planned to have a word soon.

Asked if he would miss Christian Horner in the paddock, Wolff spoke to Sky Sports, saying:

“In a way, yes. He was one of the main cast. First of all, I don’t think he’s gone forever. I think he’s going to pop up in some kind of other function.”

Asked where Horner could be and what he could do next, Wolff replied:

“First of all, I don’t think he’s gone forever. I think he’s going to pop up in some kind of other function. But you look at it from the main protagonist, he was somebody that was controversial, that was polarising and not softwashed. That was good from the entertainment factor and, from that perspective, he’s clearly going to be missed. His track record speaks for himself.”

Asked if he had spoken to Horner after the sacking, Wolff said:

“No, not yet. I didn’t find it appropriate for the time being but I certainly will.”

Christian Horner’s departure could potentially trigger a wider exodus of Red Bull personnel, especially if he were to join another team. He has already been linked with a move to Alpine and is also reportedly in discussions with Cadillac. For Red Bull, his exit marks a significant turning point, one that could lead to upheaval as the team looks to regroup and reorganize in the absence of the figure who played a pivotal role in its rise.

While the short-term impact might be minimal, the long-term consequences of losing such a central leader could prove more damaging. Red Bull sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, while Max Verstappen holds third in the Drivers’ standings. With 12 rounds remaining on the calendar, the team’s ambition is to stay in the hunt for both titles for as long as it is mathematically possible.

