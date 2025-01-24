Red Bull shares a hilarious Max Verstappen-Lando Norris interaction from the 2024 F1 season

The Red Bull F1 team shared a hilarious conversation between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris from one of the race weekends from 2024. The duo shares a friendly camaraderie off the track and often spend time together doing multiple activities like partying and playing sports.

There were some testing moments for the pair last year as they competed for the Driver's Championship which even involved a collision at the Austrian GP and some controversial defending from Verstappen in Mexico and USA.

However, they managed to maintain their dynamic despite being so close on the track for the majority of the year. In a video uploaded by Red Bull on social media, Verstappen and Norris could be seen having a hilarious conversation with each other, with the Dutch driver asking the Brit:

"Are we playing padel next week?"

The McLaren driver replied in the affirmation and said:

"Yeah, should I book it already?"

The 24-year-old even cheekily asked:

"A bit of Golf?"

To which Verstappen hilariously replied:

"I could be your caddie. I mean I can't hit a ball, man. I'll be there for the drinks."

Max Verstappen got the better of Lando Norris in the 2024 season and ultimately won the title comfortably by a margin of 63 points.

Lando Norris throws down the challenge to Max Verstappen for 2025

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he wanted to win the Driver's Championship for selfish reasons in 2025 after guiding the Woking-based outfit to the Constructors' Championship last year.

While speaking to Mastercard CMCO, Raja Rajamannar, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lando Norris said of his title aspirations against Max Verstappen:

"As much as I want to win the constructors' every single year, the selfish one is to win the drivers' championship. You need a good team behind you, and that's exactly what I've got. I came close-ish last year, I was still always a bit far behind, but I could smell it.

"I had that feeling of like, 'Okay, this is kind of what it's like'. It was within reach. This year, I need to fix a few things, work on some things, and come back stronger, and that's what I'm ready to do."

The Brit also added that despite the Constructors' Championship last year, they were not resting on their laurels, adding:

"The one thing we've realized as a team is now we are there we want to make it easy for ourselves. So the team has remained very focused. It would have been easy for all of them to get back and just go, 'Ah, we're good, we've done it now. Let's just relax. They've done the opposite."

McLaren managed to win the championship 26 years after they disposed of the hold of Red Bull on the title while Max Verstappen continued to dominate the sport.

