Red Bull star designer Adrian Newey open to move amidst prolonged political drama: Reports

Recent reports suggest Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey could leave the team amid Christian Horner's investigation controversy.

Ever since Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female team employee, the defending world champions have been surrounded by a whirlwind of rumors, controversies, and chaos. Even though Horner was cleared of any charges in an internal investigation, the situation worsened when an anonymous email leaked conversations between Horner and the female employee.

According to a report by Corriere Della Sera, Adrian Newey might start looking to jump ship after the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. The report claimed that Ferrari would be much more tempting to Newey than Mercedes, particularly because of the team's prestigious history and several projects in other motorsports.

Ferrari did try to poach Adrian Newey from Red Bull back in 2014, but Christian Horner managed to keep the aero genius in his team. Now, however, Horner himself is under fire, and his team is experiencing major internal turmoil. Hence, several rumors have surfaced regarding Newey leaving Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton shares his views on rumors about Adrian Newey potentially joining Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton recently commented on whether Adrian Newey could leave Red Bull and join Ferrari. Speaking to the media during the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton initially stated that his own explosive announcement about moving to Ferrari proved that anything was possible.

“I think my move has shown that anything’s possible and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so," he said.

The Briton lauded Newey's achievements at Red Bull and his aerodynamics team's efforts in creating some of the most dominant cars in recent history.

"In terms of Adrian, having worked within the team [Red Bull], I know obviously Adrian gets all the praise for everybody’s work. I know he’s a huge part of it, of course, but I know there are so many engineers in the background that are a huge part of developing the team and the car that they have and it’s not down to one person,” he said (via PlanetF1).

Hamilton reiterated that he would have nothing to do with whether Newey does move to Ferrari or not.

“It’s not my decision [for him to move to Ferrari]. I’m competing against him this year at the moment, so I can’t really talk about next year so far just yet,” he added.

