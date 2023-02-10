Max Verstappen recently spoke about how he has already achieved everything he wanted in F1 and now wants to try new things in life and stay closer to his family and friends. The 25-year-old Dutchman fought valiantly against Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 F1 season to clinch his first world title. Later on, he dominated the grid and easily grabbed his second championship in 2022 as well.

On several occasions, Max Verstappen has stated that becoming a world champion was all he dreamt of throughout his life. Since he has achieved his goal, the young star could soon leave F1 and move forward with his life. He told CNN Sports:

“The problem is that we are traveling so much and it’s getting more and more … basically, the question is, ‘Is it worth it to spend so much time away from family and friends by chasing more success?’”

Max Verstappen also talked about how his contract with Red Bull will end in 2028 when he turns 31. That might be the year we see the Dutchman leave the sport, but of course, nothing can be said for sure. He said:

“And I mean, I already achieved everything I wanted in Formula One. But I know I have a contract until 2028. I’ll be 31. It’s still pretty young, but like I said, I also want to do different things in life.”

It is safe to say that Verstappen is not going anywhere, at least for now. He is the current world champion and will most likely win several more titles before retiring. However, the competition will keep rising as George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, etc. push hard to snatch the top spot.

Max Verstappen shares his views on the FIA's political ban

During the Red Bull car launch event, Max Verstappen was asked about the FIA's new amendment that bans drivers from making any political statements. Though the Dutchman admitted that it will not affect him much since he is not the most outspoken person on the grid, he believes that it is wrong to gag F1 drivers from speaking their minds. He said:

"Personally, everyone's different. Some are more outspoken than others, I'm normally not outspoken about that because first of all, it's tough as a racing driver to be fully committed on that in terms of going into everything and making sure you know all the facts right."

Verstappen further added:

"But I don't think it is necessary. In a way, you're basically making sure that people aren't allowed to speak anymore. I think we should be allowed because some people will speak a bit more, some not. But it was probably a bit unnecessary, yeah."

Max Verstappen, along with several other drivers, is against the new rule, while some team principals and bosses are supporting the ban. Whether the FIA will make changes to the new amendment or keep curbing drivers, only time will tell.

