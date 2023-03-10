Red Bull taskmaster does not expect the team to stay dominant throughout the season despite a strong start: "We will have to work hard”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that the Austrian team will not remain dominant for long despite having a brilliant start at the Bahrain GP.

Even though the 2023 F1 season has just started, several teams and drivers are already writing off Red Bull as champions. However, the team itself is well aware of how quickly the pecking order can change as the season progresses.

According to Total Motorsport, Marko explained how both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were able to brilliantly manage tires on the RB19, which allowed them to extend their stint and the gap to others. However, he also mentioned how the asphalt in Bahrain is quite different from other tracks, hinting that the tire management can change from circuit to circuit. The Red Bull advisor stated:

"Our tire management on both the chassis and driver's side was really excellent, and that made all the difference. But here in Bahrain, the asphalt is very special, and that doesn't mean it will be like that for the rest of the season. We're going to have to work hard and fight very hard to keep that lead. But whatever, we're just trying to win as many races as possible and end up winning the championship."

Since Red Bull looks so dominant, several fans fear that the 2023 F1 season will be quite boring. Though Helmut Marko has no problem with a boring season where his team dominates the entire sport, he feels that 2023 won't be boring. He is aware of how quickly the odds can shift in F1 as other teams bring new upgrades to different tracks. He added:

"I wouldn't mind if it was a boring year, but I don't think it will be. Like I said, it's just one race and it's also a special race because of the tarmac. All races are different, Jeddah, for example, is much faster and other teams will also develop their cars, they don't sleep."

Mercedes team boss addresses Red Bull's mininal tire wear and their dominance after Bahrain GP

Since Mercedes is aiming for nothing less than to be back at the top of the table and win championships, they are directly targeting Red Bull. However, the Austrian team is so far ahead that even Wolff admits that catching them in 2023 will be nearly impossible.

Speaking to OE24, he mentioned Red Bull's minimal tire wear. Especially after the first race of the season, the Mercedes team principal believes that the Austrian team will win every race in 2023. Toto Wolff said:

“With my sporting aspirations, it was bad to see our deficit. We don’t want to finish second, we want to win. But there is a team mile ahead. They are playing with the competition, they don’t even have tire wear. After the first grand prix I also believe that they will win every race this year.”

Toto Wolff admitted how far away Mercedes are from the top spot after the first race of the season.

