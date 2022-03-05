“Fans have a right to hear what is being lobbied” – Red Bull team principal wants F1 to continue broadcasting team radio

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner does not want F1 to stop broadcasting radio conversations between teams and race control.

The Briton believes teams mostly use communication channels with race control to lobby for themselves. Consequently, he feels that fans and rivals have a right to hear what’s being lobbied.

Speaking to the media following the conclusion of the first pre-season test in Barcelona, Horner said:

“I think it’s something that should still be open to the public because the fans and spectators have a right to hear what is being lobbied. It is a part of the sport.”

He further said:

“When I heard it at Silverstone [Mercedes appealing to the stewards after the controversial clash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen] I was quite surprised. And of course, in Abu Dhabi, it was my job and responsibility to push as hard for this team as possible. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t doing that.”

The controversial events at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season saw both Red Bull and Mercedes make several appeals to race director Michael Masi, potentially influencing his decision-making. Consequently, the FIA felt it was apt to make all future radio communications between teams and race control private.

Furthermore, access to communication channels has also been clamped down. Only certain members within the team will now be allowed to directly communicate with race control. While Horner welcomed the clampdown, he felt that the communications should remain open, for the sake of transparency.

Lance Stroll wants F1 to ensure Abu Dhabi debacle isn’t repeated in the future

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll said the controversial safety car restart at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was “wrong” and felt that the rules were bent to “suit a situation”.

As the FIA prepares to publish its findings from its months-long inquiry into the events, the Canadian has urged F1 to ensure that similar events aren’t repeated in the future. Speaking to RN365, following the conclusion of the Barcelona test, he said:

“Unfortunately, I just think it was wrong what happened in Abu Dhabi. We can’t be changing rules during the middle of races, adapting the rules depending on the situation. I think things have to be very clear. Decisions need to be made in whatever way the rules say they have to be made.”

Stroll welcomed the slew of changes that the FIA announced late last month. He, however, stressed that more changes were required to ensure that future repeats of similar events don’t occur.

