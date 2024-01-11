Red Bull will reportedly unveil their 2024 F1 challenger on the 8th of February 

According to Motorsport Italy, the Red Bull Racing F1 team will reveal their 2024 F1 challenger, the RB20, on February 8.

As the build-up to the 2024 F1 season heats up, fans are looking forward to teams unveiling their challengers. Red Bull's launch will follow Williams and Stake (formerly known as Alfa Romeo), who are set to launch their respective challengers on February 5.

Ferrari are set to unveil their challenger for the upcoming season, the SF-24, on February 13.

Reigning world champions Red Bull are expected to have yet another strong season after dominating the grid in 2023. While they will want to carry forward their momentum, their competitors will be looking to mount a stronger challenge in 2024.

In the latter stages of the previous season, Ferrari and Mercedes put in much-improved performances. The former was also the only team other than Red Bull to win a Grand Prix during the 2023 season.

Several reports have claimed that the RB20 is meant to be an improvement on the weaknesses of the RB19 and an enhancement of its strengths. While the car drove flawlessly in most races last season, Max Verstappen had admitted that it struggled slightly on street circuits.

Red Bull could be the benchmark for the F1 grid once again after their early development of the RB20

The Milton Keynes-based outfit was the benchmark for the entire grid last season with their masterclass in aerodynamics and engine reliability. After racking up a significant lead early on in the season, Red Bull got a long window to plan the 2024 Challenger.

As per Ben Waterhouse, Red Bull's head of performance engineering, the team had been working on the limitations of the RB19. In conversation with Racecar Engineering, he said:

"We are aware that the RB19 had considerable limitations. If we think back to Singapore, weaknesses have certainly emerged. There are areas we want to improve, be it performance at high or low speeds. At the same time, [the machine] had clear strong points, which we want to enhance while at the same time trying to address its critical issues."

Red Bull have even started working on the challenger for the 2025 season, as Waterhouse added:

"The RB20 is a car that is at least six months old and we are already starting to move our attention on the RB21, even if the season has not yet started."

Given their head-start in development for the 2024 challenger, it won't be a surprise to see Red Bull dominate in the upcoming season as well.