Red Bull will “sink into mediocrity within 2 years” due to Christian Horner, according to Michael Schumacher’s brother Ralf

Michael Schumacher’s brother and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher feels Red Bull's dominance would eventually plummet because of Christian Horner's presence at the top.

The entire debate about the Austrian team's decline sparked when team principal Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee. Though he was cleared of all charges, the F1 space started discussing a possible power struggle within the team amid the accusations and investigation.

This disbalance in the Milton Keynes-based outfit sparked rumors of several notable team members, like chief technology officer Adrian Newey and star driver Max Verstappen, leaving the team.

As of now, Christian Horner keeps his position in the Austrian team, which leads the constructors' leaderboard in 2024.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ralf Schumacher said Horner was the root of all problems as he continued to hold his position in the team.

"At the moment, you have to say clearly: Red Bull is falling apart. The sole responsibility for this lies with Christian Horner, who is holding on to power with all his might," Schumacher said (via PlanetF1).

Michael Schumacher's brother boldly said the team's downfall is two seasons away if they continue with Christian Horner in the team principal position.

"I give Red Bull two more years and if they continue to hold on to Horner, the team will sink into mediocrity. I’m pretty sure of that," he added.

Max Verstappen's father warns Red Bull of its imminent fall due to Christian Horner

Ralf Schumacher was not alone in criticizing Christian Horner. Another prominent face who was against the team principal was Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen. Back in March 2024, he publicly blamed Horner for the chaos within the team.

Speaking to Daily Mail after the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP, Verstappen Sr. said the team could be torn apart if Horner remains at the top. Jos further made a bold comment that although Horner was playing the victim, he was the one causing issues within Red Bull.

"There is tension here while he [Horner] remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems," Jos said.

These comments from Jos Verstappen sparked rumors suggesting Max Verstappen leaving the team. As of now, the Dutchman continues to race for the team and is cruising at the top of the drivers' championship table.