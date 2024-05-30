“Release more songs” - Fans react to strange correlation between Charles Leclerc’s songs and Max Verstappen losing races 

F1 fans were left reeling after a fan spotted a correlation between Charles Leclerc's songs and Max Verstappen losing races. The Ferrari driver won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in his career last weekend as he led the race while finishing it in front of his home fans.

The Monegasque became the fourth different race winner in eight races thus far in the season, joining the likes of Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. He was unmatched throughout the weekend as he controlled the pace in the main race and ended his run of bad luck in the streets of the principality.

However, there is a coincidence about Charles Leclerc's victory which is related to his music career. The 26-year-old is an avid piano player and has dropped three singles on the streaming platform Spotify.

Coincidentally the names of all three singles, released in 2023, have been the races that Max Verstappen lost in the 2024 season - 'Australia', 'Miami' and 'Monaco'.

F1 fans reacted to the bizarre correlation on X, with one fan suggesting that Leclerc expand his music career:

"He should release more songs"

"Not to be a party pooper but MON 23 is Monza," another claimed.

"So Max wins every single race after this…" one fan mulled.

Here are some more reactions:

Charles Leclerc gives his take on a potential title fight with Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc was slightly disappointed when he learned that there were still 31 points between him and Max Verstappen after his win in Monaco.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, the Ferrari driver said:

"Oh, is it 31? Oh, somebody told me 23, so I was excited. But 31 is OK. I mean, I'll take it anyway, but it's a bit more than what I had been told. So, yeah, it's OK. But I don't think about the championship for now anyway, and it's still too early on in the season."

He also spoke about the impact of the Imola upgrades in the coming races as they would get a clearer picture of their performance gains in other tracks, adding:

"I think the upgrades that we have brought in Imola, we have still to see how well they work and where it will bring us. And then it's all about maximising all weekends, and then hopefully, little by little, we'll get there."

The win in the streets of the principality was Charles Leclerc's sixth win in his F1 career thus far and his first since Austria 2022. With the win, he has solidified his P2 position further as he has scored 138 points, which is 25 more than third-placed Lando Norris's 113.

