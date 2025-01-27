Replacing Carlos Sainz for Lewis Hamilton, who is 'past his prime' not the right call according to paddock regular

Paddock regular and owner of Van Amersfoort Racing, Frits Van Amersfoort, feels that replacing Carlos Sainz for Lewis Hamilton, who is past his prime, is not the right call. He would have rather placed a young driver in that car. The 7x world champion has joined Ferrari in an attempt to become an 8x world champion, hence breaking the record for the most titles.

While the decision was greeted with a lot of enthusiasm from fans, media, and even members of the paddock, some have raised questions. The 40-year-old driver joins Ferrari after a poor final season with Mercedes.

At the same time, the Carlos Sainz-Charles Leclerc partnership was quite harmonious, and the duo complimented each other well. Ferrari breaking that partnership and bringing in a larger-than-life figure in Lewis Hamilton, is bound to cause some reevaluation within the ranks.

Talking to Motorsport, Frits Van Amersfoort questioned the call and said that he would have probably gone with a younger driver. He said:

“I cannot imagine that Lewis’ arrival will be at the expense of Charles. Carlos Sainz was of course not a slow guy either. And now I have to be careful not to make enemies, but I believe Lewis is past his peak. And Charles is not there yet in my opinion. Although I have to admit that Charles feels closer to me than Lewis."

He added:

“Lewis is certainly not old compared to me, but I just believe in young talent. So if I had been Ferrari and Carlos had to leave for whatever reason, I personally would have gone for another young talent.”

Ferrari's atmosphere would help Lewis Hamilton thrive unlike Mercedes

Frits Van Amersfoort also felt that Lewis Hamilton would thrive in the more emotional atmosphere at Ferrari as that is something he does rely on. Comparing that to Mercedes, which was a bit more systematic because of its Germanic nature, Frits felt that the environment Fred Vasseur would provide to Lewis would be a more conducive one. He said:

“Lewis will be in a warmer and more emotional bath at Ferrari. And since Lewis is a man who has to rely on emotion, which his extravagant way of dressing also shows, he and Ferrari might be a very good match. I don’t know exactly what the relationship between Fred and Lewis is, but it might turn out to be very important. After all, motorsport remains human work."

Amersfoort added:

“I’m speculating a bit, but it’s possible that this plays a huge role mentally for Lewis. At Mercedes, it’s a bit like Toto’s. And although Wolff is not German, he does show some German traits. I know Fred a bit better. He’s a bit more relaxed and that might suit Lewis well.”

Lewis Hamilton would be chasing a record 8th title at Ferrari, a record that would set him apart from every other F1 driver in the history of the sport.

