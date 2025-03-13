Report: Lewis Hamilton-backed F1 movie’s plot comes to surface amid trailer release

The plot of the highly anticipated Formula 1 movie has finally surfaced following the release of its official trailer. The film, backed by Lewis Hamilton, is set to hit cinemas on June 27.

The movie, which features Hollywood icon Brad Pitt playing the character of Sonny Hayes, has largely highlighted the F1 scene throughout the 2023 season and across the 24 Grand Prix races of the 2024 season.

Oftentimes, drivers as well as fans have been captured participating in various scenes from the movie during actual Grand Prix weekends. Hamilton, although not acting, has also contributed to the film’s realism, playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role as a co-producer.

However, with production now completed and the release date officially announced, the actual plot behind the highly anticipated film has surfaced.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), motorsports expert Adam Stern revealed that the F1 movie follows Brad Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, as he returns to the sport 30 years after a career-ending accident in 1990. He is convinced to come back by team owner Ruben Cervantes for one last shot at saving the team and becoming the best in the world.

Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in films dates back to 2011 when he voiced a character in Cars 2. His role in this F1 movie has been pivotal in ensuring authenticity regarding racing, the culture of the sport, and the overall driver experience.

Lewis Hamilton appears in recreated scene from favorite movie

Lewis Hamilton recently appeared in a recreated scene from one of his favorite movies, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The 40-year-old featured in the reimagined version of the 1986 classic, driving a Ferrari.

The British driver, who recently joined the Italian outfit, took to social media to share how he collaborated with several key actors to bring the scene to life. The former Mercedes star appeared to use the iconic movie moment as a creative way to mark the beginning of his era with Scuderia Ferrari.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hamilton accompanied it with a lengthy caption.

“No better way to start the season than by fulfilling another dream ~~

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favorite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari. It definitely took a lot of cutting-edge tech, production, and planning to get right.

Had to get the exact car too… it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie. Shoutout to the legendary @edwardnortonofficial for coming along for the ride 😂 This is the energy and excitement I’m bringing to the track this year. ANDIAMO!!

Brought to you by @dawnapollofilms & Large Eyes. Special thanks to Paramount Pictures and everyone who helped make this happen,” Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

Hamilton will officially begin his journey with the iconic Italian racing outfit at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne—a race where he has enjoyed immense success throughout his storied F1 career.

