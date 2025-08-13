Reports: Lewis Hamilton demands changes inside Ferrari after Fred Vasseur’s contract extension

Lewis Hamilton reportedly demanded changes within Ferrari's technical and human management team shortly after Frederic Vasseur was given an extension as the team principal. Reports claim that Hamilton is requesting changes specifically within the staff that oversees the on-track operations.
Ferrari has largely underperformed this season compared to their competitors on the track. The team was in strong contention to win the World Championship last season, but has barely kept itself within the top teams in 2025. This drop in performance was met with Hamilton's move to the team, and considering that adapting to the team would have been difficult for him, he has largely missed out on finishing any higher than P4.
This lack of performance led to rumors of team principal Frederic Vasseur being replaced; however, he was recently given a contract extension, making his place solid within the team.
As the season progresses, reports from Auto Racer claim that Lewis Hamilton wants to implement certain changes within the team, including adjustments to the technical and human management teams that oversee on-track operations.
If the team does work on these changes, there could be a new perspective within Ferrari. Hamilton's race engineer, Riccardo Adami, was under speculation of a possible swap, considering the miscommunication that has been witnessed between the two. However, there have been no such reported moves.
Former F1 CEO questions Ferrari's signing of Lewis Hamilton
Bernie Ecclestone recently claimed that Ferrari should not have signed Lewis Hamilton, but not because of his performance. He claimed that the Italian team needs a commanding personality that could dictate some changes within the team. Although Hamilton is one of the most competitive drivers in F1's history, he can sometimes be too "political," as per Ecclestone.
"At the moment, I cannot say anything negative about the Italian staff working for Ferrari. But I think the team needs someone to take charge, find the right direction and get the job done," he said.
"I am not sure that taking Lewis was the right decision. Lewis is obviously talented, but a little bit political, which is typical for Ferrari and typical for him. But he could come to life again which would be good for him and good for Ferrari."
Lewis Hamilton has had a disappointing season so far. As mentioned, P4 was the highest he managed to finish in a race. However, he is expected to improve in the remaining season, and the team is also expected to develop their 2026 car more in preference to Hamilton's driving style. This could help him get an edge over his competitors on the track.