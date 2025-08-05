Reports: Toto Wolff led Mercedes F1 takes major decision for the 2025 season

Toto Wolff, George Russell, and the other Mercedes members sat down for a meeting after the Belgian GP as a result of the recent slump in performance. Changes were made to the car ahead of the Hungarian GP, but the Mercedes boss has now made a major decision for the 2025 season, to focus all the resources on the 2026 cars.George Russell finished P5 at the Belgian GP, but was over 30 seconds behind the leader across the checkered flag. Kimi Antonelli has also struggled in the last few races with multiple DNFs and finishes outside the Top 10.Russell explained how the team made a decision that led to a significant change in direction, which has not worked out. The Mercedes driver shared that he'd ask for answers from the team and discuss the issues in the meeting scheduled during the week after the race.Many labelled it as a crisis meeting, but Toto Wolff shared that it was just another regular meeting. Coming into the 2025 Hungarian GP, Mercedes decided that the suspension upgrade brought by the team at Imola didn't work as expected and reverted to a previous iteration.According to Motorsports reporter Kemal Sengul, Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes has completed the development of the W16 and will not be bringing any more updates to the car. Instead, the team will focus on optimizing the current car and the setups.“Everything is geared towards next year. Now we know that we have a more stable platform,” said Toto Wolff.Toto Wolff also suggested that the team and all the resources will now be shifted to focus on the 2026 car. FIA introduced new regulations for the 2026 season, which are set to make the cars smaller and introduce a new power unit, reducing the power output from the ICE and shifting it to the hybrid system.Toto Wolff on Mercedes being “back to solid form” after getting rid of the Imola upgradeGeorge Russell finished on the podium at the 2025 Hungarian GP after overtaking Charles Leclerc in the final stint. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stated that the new suspension for the Emilia Romagna GP led to some issues, and reverting to the older suspension has given the team a stable platform. Wolff said, via F1's official website:&quot;I think that we tried to solve a problem with an Imola upgrade, with a mechanical upgrade. That may have not solved an issue but it made something, let something else creep into the car and that was an instability that basically took all confidence from the drivers and it took us a few races to figure that out.“Obviously, also misled a little bit by the Montreal win, think maybe that's not so bad and we came to the conclusion it needs to go off, it went off and the car is back to solid form,” added Wolff.Mercedes sits 3rd in the Constructors' championship, just 24 points behind Ferrari. McLaren has run away and leads with 559 points.