Reprimanded Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner doubles down on his stance against FIA stewards

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has doubled down on his stance that F1 should have permanent stewards.

The team boss was reprimanded by the FIA for his words at the 2023 Spanish GP after his driver Nico Hulkenberg was given a penalty for his first-lap overtake in Monaco.

During the race in Monaco, Nico Hulkenberg was penalized for executing a forceful overtaking maneuver on the first lap. Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen made a similar move by overtaking on the inside of Mirabeau but did not face any penalty.

Speaking about Hulkenberg's penalty, Steiner said in Spain:

"F1 is one of the biggest sports in the world, and we still have laymen deciding on the fate of people which invest millions into their careers."

The FIA didn't take kindly to the Haas boss's words, awarding him a reprimand for his comments. Despite his reprimand in Spain, Steiner wasn't one to shy away from making a comment about the same issue in Canada.

Speaking about the issue, the Haas boss reiterated:

"Exactly how would you solve the continuity [of stewarding], how would you solve that or who would you have there? I'm not going to choose the stewards, I don't really care. For me, the system, the continuity [needs to be] always the same. I still [believe] the penalty we got in Monte Carlo was wrong."

Kevin Magnussen is looking forward to his future with Haas

Looking ahead, Kevin Magnussen has a positive outlook on his future with the Haas F1 team. Despite having an extensive career in Formula 1, the Danish driver is eager to continue his journey and contribute significantly to the team's triumphs.

Since joining the Haas team at its inception in Formula 1, Kevin Magnussen has been determined to play a vital role in their achievements in the years to come.

After starting with the American team in 2017, the Danish driver took a break from the sport following the 2020 season. However, he made a comeback in 2022, taking the place of Nikita Mazepin, and is now working comfortably with long-time rival Nico Hulkenberg. The Danish driver was able to outperform former F2 champion Mick Schumacher, who was axed from the team at the end of last year.

Speaking to on-site media ahead of the 2023 Canadian GP, Kevin Magnussen said:

"I’m in a great team of great people and am often given the opportunity to race towards the front. I’ve had many opportunities with Haas and I see a great future for the team. I very much hope I can be a part of that and live to see the fruits of all the hard work and progress that’s being made at the moment.”

It will be interesting to watch the Dane's performance in the 2023 Canadian GP this weekend.

