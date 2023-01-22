The one word Lewis Hamilton used to describe Mercedes' 2022 F1 season is 'resilient'.

Both the driver and team had a heartbreaking ending to the 2021 F1 season where a late safety car cost Hamilton the title. The 2022 season was supposed to be a return to form for the team, as Mercedes hoped to fight back with a vengeance.

However, as things turned out, Mercedes could not produce a car good enough to fight for the title. As a result, Hamilton could not really fight for it and ended up having the worst season of his career. He could not win a single race or secure a pole position while his teammate George Russell did both.

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin 🗣️| Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen:



"He did everything he had to do in 2021, so why should I have a problem with him? He performed and delivered every weekend, nobody can take that away from him.” 🗣️| Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen:"He did everything he had to do in 2021, so why should I have a problem with him? He performed and delivered every weekend, nobody can take that away from him.” https://t.co/4YygFky0JB

In a conversation with Formule1.nl, Hamilton opened up on his 2022 season, saying:

“If I can say anything about last year, it is that as a team we have only become more resilient and more determined. Because we wanted to hit back after 2021. That was where our drive came from. But at one point I thought: 'God, I really can't fight for the title with this car'."

We will beat Red Bull again - Lewis Hamilton

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Hamilton sounded positive that the new season will see Mercedes fight for the title.

Talking to the Mirror, Hamilton is hopeful that the new car would help Mercedes take the fight to Red Bull, with Ferrari possibly in the mix as well. He said:

"I'd like to think that we're going to be the ones that are competing with (Red Bull) and being able to beat them again. I do believe that, for sure. But I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years. They've definitely had a difficult year, but there's been some strong signs, obviously, that you've seen this year, which has been nice to see. And it's been nice to see Ferrari doing well again."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 103 wins

⏱ 103 pole positions

🏅 191 podiums

61 fastest laps

19 hat tricks

4,405.5 points



The 103 wins⏱ 103 pole positions🏅 191 podiums61 fastest laps19 hat tricks4,405.5 pointsThe @LewisHamilton story continues in 2023... 🏆 103 wins⏱ 103 pole positions🏅 191 podiums⚡ 61 fastest laps🔥 19 hat tricks🔢 4,405.5 pointsThe @LewisHamilton story continues in 2023... https://t.co/ozaItX2Gid

Hamilton has not yet finalized his contract beyond the 2023 season. The Mercedes driver has been part of the German squad since 2013, winning six titles.

However, with age catching up and George Russell's rise as a worthy successor there are question marks over Hamilton's future with the team. Nevertheless, multiple reports have suggested that a contract is a mere formality.

