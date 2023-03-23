"Respect each other, respect the cars" - Red Bull's 'rules of engagement' for Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has shared the rules he made for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez before the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. It's clear that both drivers want to win as many races as they can and stay on top of the championship table.

On several occasions, though, the battle between teammates cost teams the race. Hence, Horner allowed both his drivers to race but warned them to keep it clean and bring maximum points.

Speaking to the media, Red Bull's team boss explained how he spoke to the drivers before the race. Although he allowed them to race, he made sure they prioritised the team and brought home maximum points. Horner said:

"We've got two very mature drivers. They've worked well together previously. We discussed the race and the scenario before the race and said, 'Look, you're free to race today, but the rules of engagement are team first. Respect each other; respect the cars that you're driving, and we want to bring home maximum points'. And they've done that."

Horner also pointed out how getting the fastest lap of the Saudi Arabian GP meant a lot to Verstappen. Noticing how badly Verstappen wanted that point, they decided to leave it to the two drivers to get the fastest lap. The Red Bull team principal added:

"You pass the message on to the driver. Of course, the team's interest is to maximise the points. At whatever point you feel that you may have a reliability issue, then you obviously manage that. I think, inevitably, as Max said on the radio, the point for the fastest lap meant a great deal to him, and there was no reason for us not to let either he or Checo have a crack at it."

McLaren team boss praises Red Bull performances in 2023 season

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella praised Red Bull for dominating the grid and developing a strong car.

The Austrian-British team have done so well in the 2023 season that even rival teams are commending their efforts. Stella appreciated the RB19's sophistication and how the team used their knowledge of the aerodynamic concept to massively increase performance.

Stella said:

"When you look at the car, you see the sophistication. So, I think they deserve their success. It's up to us to do a better job and go and challenge them. It's not mind-blowing, for me; it's just the outcome of a team that has an edge in terms of knowledge, and in terms of transforming this knowledge into performance solutions. So well done to Red Bull."

Moreover, despite the cost cap and wind tunnel restrictions, it's even more impressive to see the reigning champions take a massive lead on the grid.

