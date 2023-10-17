Returning Daniel Ricciardo criticised for “smiling in commercials” by former F1 champion

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Formula 1 champion Jacques Villeneuve took a swipe at Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, criticizing him for his cheerful demeanor, particularly in commercials.

Known for his infectious positivity and ever-present smile, Daniel Ricciardo has long been a fan favorite in the world of motorsport. The Australian, currently driving for AlphaTauri, is often spotted sporting a big smile on his face, which makes fans adore his personality.

However, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve voiced his reservations about Ricciardo's approach. Villeneuve questioned whether aspiring young drivers should aim to emulate the Australian's exuberance or instead prioritize a deeper passion for the sport. He expressed his concerns, stating:

"I would ask kids who want to be drivers today – do you want it out of passion or because you want to be like Daniel Ricciardo, smiling in commercials?"

Intriguingly, this wasn't the first occasion where Villeneuve was seen criticizing the AlphaTauri driver. The Canadian was one of the leading voices that bashed the idea of Ricciardo joining Alpine at the start of the 2023 season.

Daniel Ricciardo set to return action in Austin

Ricciardo is set to make his return to the grid in the United States GP after missing over a month of F1 action. He has been on the sidelines since his crash during the Dutch GP practice race, where he injured his hand.

The Australian driver, who parted ways with McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, was absent from the grid for the first half of the season. A reserve driver for reigning Constructors' Champions Red Bull, Ricciardo was sidelined from racing action until his move to AlphaTauri in July.

The former Red Bull driver replaced F1 rookie Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri, hoping to start afresh in his F1 career. However, a string of underwhelming races for Ricciardo was followed by a broken left hand during the practice race in Zandvoort.

The 34-year-old was replaced by Super Formula driver Liam Lawson and was out of action for a total of five races including the Dutch GP. However, He is now finally set to make his awaited return to the grid once again in the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Intriguingly, Ricciardo was also part of Red Bull's show run in Nashville, Tennessee ahead of the race weekend. The Australian piloted the RB7 engine from 2011, giving American fans a glimpse of the action that was to come.

This adds another layer of mystery surrounding Daniel Ricciardo's future in F1. Although officially announced as an AlphaTauri driver for the 2024 season, rumors of the former Renault driver replacing Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp have popped in thick and fast.