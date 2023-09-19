Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez and Logan Sargeant are currently the only three drivers on the F1 grid to have cost their team over $2 million in damages in the 2023 season.

In a list released online about the estimated damages cost by the drivers to their teams, it was rookie Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant who came out on top. The American has cost his team around $2.8m with his frequent crashes and that will clearly impact them in the cost cap and the development of their car.

While Lance Stroll finished second with damages of around $2.3m, although most of the cost might have come after his sensation crash in Singapore, which reportedly alone cost the team around $1.2m.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez came third with $2.1m in damages. The Mexican driver had a string of bad races during the early part of the season where he had some high-profile crashes in Monaco and Australia.

Expand Tweet

Sergio Perez speaks on his future with Red Bull in the 2024 season

The Mexican driver stated that he and the team will have more clarity about their future together in the early part of the 2024 season judging on how the results go for the both of them.

Speaking with Autosport, Sergio Perez said:

“For me, I'm staying here for another year and then we will see. It's how I see things. I think we want to get through this year as competitively as possible, start next year. And I think early next year, we will have a clearer picture on what the team wants to do and what I want to do.”

Perez also spoke about the team environment and what his role was in Red Bull and continued:

“Being able to deliver the results that you've got the car for. I feel like times that this year I undershoot that. But like I always say, it only matters where you finish in Abu Dhabi. Up to then, we've been able to recover and have that consistency. All I've learned this year is that you cannot do anything on your own."

“You need the team around you, you need the team to support you and vice versa. As a driver, you have to believe and be fully committed to it. We've made a lot of progress to make me drive more naturally. So I'm definitely feeling that I'm going back to what I started in terms of how I was driving the car."

It will be fascinating to see if the team sticks with Sergio Perez after that 2024 season or if they go for another driver.