Revealed: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's proudest moment of his F1 career

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that the proudest moment of his F1 career was when the team finished first in the 2014 F1 championship, with Williams - a team he was a co-owner of - finishing in third place.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were miles ahead of the rest in 2014, with the German team having nailed the new regulations at the time.

Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 @NaturalParadigm



📸:



#MonacoGP #F1 You can see why we are calling this the W14-B, it's a massive departure from what ce before it. Obviously the sidepods are the most obvious thing, but it is understood that there are major changes to the front suspension and underfloor as well.📸: @andihaupt1 You can see why we are calling this the W14-B, it's a massive departure from what ce before it. Obviously the sidepods are the most obvious thing, but it is understood that there are major changes to the front suspension and underfloor as well.📸: @andihaupt1#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 https://t.co/wuEJ3Vxz3X

The Brackley-based team won eight consecutive titles from 2014 to 2021, making them the dominant force in the sport before the aerodynamic regulation changes of 2022. Despite their immense success in the mid-2010s, Wolff claims that his proudest moment with the team came in 2014, when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg finished first and second respectively in the drivers' standings.

To add to his success, Williams F1 - a team that he co-owned - finished third in the constructors' standings.

Speaking about his proudest moment in the sport, Toto Wolff told Forbes:

"We've won eight consecutive championships in F1, but probably the proudest moment that I had was in 2014, when we finished first and second and the other team Williams - where I was still a shareholder - finished third and fourth."

George Russell on why Mercedes brought upgrades in Monaco

Despite widespread speculation that Mercedes would postpone their upgrades until after the Monaco GP due to the track's slow speed and high accident risk, the Silver Arrows surprised the grid by introducing the long-awaited updates at the street circuit.

Instead of waiting for the next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which would have provided a more conventional track at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for evaluating the upgrades, they chose to debut them in Monaco.

George Russell shared his perspective on the decision, expressing that the team would deeply regret it if they had a successful race in Monaco but failed to take advantage of the available performance enhancements.

He said:

"From our side, if we had a strong weekend here with the old car and were half-a-tenth away from pole, for example, we would be kicking ourselves, knowing that we have more performance on the table. If you have got performance there, you have got to use it."

The Mercedes driver continued:

"I guess it shows the trust of the team they have in us as drivers but also I’m happy to know that the team are pushing it forward. Maybe we’re sat here on Sunday night saying that was a stupid decision or maybe we will say we were right to be bold."

It will be interesting to watch Mercedes' progress as the season develops.

Poll : 0 votes