Lando Norris has signed a multi-year contract extension with McLaren ahead of the 2024 F1 season, reportedly keeping him with the team for at least the next three years.

Since his debut in 2019, Norris has raced exclusively for McLaren, where his skills have been impressive behind the wheel. He was paired with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 season and the team witnessed one of their most competitive years in recent history.

This impressive performance has tied both drivers until at least the 2026 season after Lando Norris' contract extension. In 2023, Norris scored seven podiums, six of which were at P2 — an impressive drive throughout the season. Not all fans, however, were impressed with the news of his extension which, as per the Guardian, keeps him at McLaren until at least the end of the 2026 season.

It seems that many were waiting for the 24-year-old Brit to get a potential move to Red Bull in 2025 as a replacement for Sergio Perez. One user wrote about the possibility of Daniel Ricciardo getting that Red Bull seat since he currently drives for their sister team.

"Ricardo's redbull seat confirmed", they tweeted.

Some hope that the team provides Norris with a competitive car since he is yet to win his first F1 GP.

"I hope McLaren can give him a race winning car. Otherwise he may regret that decision. He’s easily in the top 3 for best drivers on the grid."

"Lando Norris believes in McLaren a lot and same with leclerc, is so loyal to their team. Now they need a good car", one user wrote.

Zak Brown expects Lando Norris to push forward with 2023 momentum

The previous F1 season was a turnaround for McLaren with both their drivers pushing enough to put them back in fourth place in the championship. After a rather disappointing 2022 season, where they scored only one podium, 2023 was laid with a total of nine podiums.

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were very impressive during the season. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown further expects Norris to carry this momentum forward after signing his new contract extension. F1 quoted Brown as saying:

"I’m delighted that we’re continuing our relationship with Lando for multiple years to come. It’s been a fantastic journey over the last six years, and he has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward and get McLaren back to the front of the grid.

"Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums."

Likewise, McLaren is expected to carry on with the pace of development they caught on during the second half of the earlier F1 season. The car was the second-fastest on multiple occasions which is expected to be maintained, if not improved upon, during the initial stages of the 2024 season.