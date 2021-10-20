Daniel Ricciardo excited to drive NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s vintage Chevrolet

One of the highlights for McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo at the 2021 US Grand Prix weekend will be driving NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt's 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

The No. 3 Ricciardo has been using in F1 ever since he joined Red Bull Racing was in tribute to Earnhardt. Expressing his excitement, the Australian said:

“He’s a big hero of mine, so to be able to drive one of his cars is going to be a surreal moment and a bit of a dream come true. A big thanks to Zak (Brown, McLaren CEO) for keeping his end of the deal and making this happen.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 You saw that right. Dale Earnhardt Sr's 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo will be driven by @DanielRicciardo at @COTA next week. 🇺🇸🙌 #USGP You saw that right. Dale Earnhardt Sr's 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo will be driven by @DanielRicciardo at @COTA next week. 🇺🇸🙌#USGP https://t.co/kXrIaiI2ci

Speaking ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Ricciardo explained the transition from the Turkish race weekend to Austin. Previewing the Circuit of the Americas event, he expects to be competitive at one of his favorite circuits.

On COTA returning to the F1 calendar following an absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Ricciardo said:

"I’m excited to be in the US after a one-year hiatus. The city of Austin is a special place known for its brisket, BBQ and all that good stuff."

Ricciardo, who has bagged two podiums at the venue, in 2014 and 2016, has participated in every US GP held at the Texas circuit.

Daniel Ricciardo expects to be competitve at the US GP

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) celebrates finishing in third position on the podium during the 2016 USGP in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Speaking on the circuit, the Australian said:

“COTA is arguably one of the best tracks we get to race on. We need to make up for missing out on being there last year, so we’ll be working hard for a good result.”

On what to expect from the race weekend ahead, Ricciardo said:

“We’ve taken the time between races to analyze, understand and learn from what happened last time out. We’re ready to move on and focus on the challenge of this weekend. I think some sections of the track will suit us, so we should be in the mix for some points come Sunday.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 To celebrate the return of the #USGP we're giving you the chance to win @DanielRicciardo's SIGNED RACE-WORN OVERALLS! 🖋 🧡Don't miss out! 👇 #McLarenFanHeist To celebrate the return of the #USGP we're giving you the chance to win @DanielRicciardo's SIGNED RACE-WORN OVERALLS! 🖋 🧡Don't miss out! 👇#McLarenFanHeist

Also Read

The McLaren driver, whose maiden season with the team has been an uphill task, will be hoping to turn his fortunes around at a track that's been mostly favorable to him.

As McLaren fight Ferrari closely for third place in the constructors standings, a competitive performance by Ricciardo will be one of their priorities this weekend. Unlike teammate Lando Norris, his inconsistent performances through the initial races of the season have led to the team losing out on some valuable points.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee