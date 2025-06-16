"Ridiculous comment": Sky Sports commentator David Croft blasts Lewis Hamilton fan on X

David Croft took to his social media account to call out a Lewis Hamilton fan. Croft, who is a renowned Sky Sports F1 commentator, responded to an allegation made against him involving Hamilton during the Canadian GP.
Following the conclusion of the race, a fan with the username @tsimiks took to his X account to state that Croft, while commenting on Hamilton, did not mention the Ferrari driver's issues, but instead called out his poor performance.
"David Croft literally said 'Lewis Hamilton is slower than his teammate' without even mentioning the damage he’s driving with. But yeah, British Bias protecting him, right?" the user wrote on X.
Replying to it, here's what Croft wrote:
"Ridiculous comment, I mentioned throughout that Lewis had lost 20 points of downforce after picking up damage to his car."
Here's the reply of Crofty on the post of a Hamilton fan on X:
Notably, Hamilton lost a significant amount of performance after his car hit a groundhog during the race in Montreal.
Lewis Hamilton 'devastated' after unintentionally hitting groundhog
Lewis Hamilton, who unintentionally ran over the groundhog during the 2025 Canadian GP, shared that he was devastated when he heard the news. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which is on an artificial island in the Saint Lawrence Seaway, has groundhogs aplenty.
"I was managing the tyres well. I was feeling optimistic. I didn't see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog," he told reporters after the race.
"That's devastating because I love animals, and I'm so sad about it ... That's horrible. It's never happened to me before. The right side of the floor has a hole on it, and all the vanes are done," the seven-time world champion further added. (Via Reuters)
Following the race, Ferrari blamed the groundhog for ruining the British driver's race. In the end, Lewis Hamilton came home in P6, seven seconds behind teammate Charles Leclerc, despite the Safety Car finish.
George Russell of Mercedes claimed the victory ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Kimi Antonelli came home in P3 to give the Silver Arrows a double podium on Sunday. Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished the race in P4.
Hamilton is in P6 of the Drivers' Championship with 79 points after 10 races and two Sprints. Leclerc is in P5 with 104 points. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 183 points. They are behind McLaren and Mercedes, which have 374 and 199 points, respectively.