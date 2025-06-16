"Ridiculous comment": Sky Sports commentator David Croft blasts Lewis Hamilton fan on X

David Croft took to his social media account to call out a Lewis Hamilton fan. Croft, who is a renowned Sky Sports F1 commentator, responded to an allegation made against him involving Hamilton during the Canadian GP.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the race, a fan with the username @tsimiks took to his X account to state that Croft, while commenting on Hamilton, did not mention the Ferrari driver's issues, but instead called out his poor performance.

"David Croft literally said 'Lewis Hamilton is slower than his teammate' without even mentioning the damage he’s driving with. But yeah, British Bias protecting him, right?" the user wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Replying to it, here's what Croft wrote:

"Ridiculous comment, I mentioned throughout that Lewis had lost 20 points of downforce after picking up damage to his car."

Here's the reply of Crofty on the post of a Hamilton fan on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Hamilton lost a significant amount of performance after his car hit a groundhog during the race in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton 'devastated' after unintentionally hitting groundhog

Lewis Hamilton, who unintentionally ran over the groundhog during the 2025 Canadian GP, shared that he was devastated when he heard the news. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which is on an artificial island in the Saint Lawrence Seaway, has groundhogs aplenty.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton of the UK drives the (44) Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix Du Canada in Montreal, Canada,- Source: Getty

"I was managing the tyres well. I was feeling optimistic. I didn't see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog," he told reporters after the race.

Ad

"That's devastating because I love animals, and I'm so sad about it ... That's horrible. It's never happened to me before. The right side of the floor has a hole on it, and all the vanes are done," the seven-time world champion further added. (Via Reuters)

Following the race, Ferrari blamed the groundhog for ruining the British driver's race. In the end, Lewis Hamilton came home in P6, seven seconds behind teammate Charles Leclerc, despite the Safety Car finish.

Ad

George Russell of Mercedes claimed the victory ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Kimi Antonelli came home in P3 to give the Silver Arrows a double podium on Sunday. Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished the race in P4.

Hamilton is in P6 of the Drivers' Championship with 79 points after 10 races and two Sprints. Leclerc is in P5 with 104 points. Ferrari are in P3 in the Constructors' Championship with 183 points. They are behind McLaren and Mercedes, which have 374 and 199 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More