Red Bull boss Christian Horner has identified the departure of former chief engineering officer Rob Marshall as a threat for the team in the upcoming season.

It was announced in June 2023 that Red Bull's chief engineering officer, Rob Marshall, would be departing from the team and joining British outfit McLaren in the upcoming season. This brings an end to the 17-year stint for the 55-year-old engineer.

The Milton Keynes-based team has seen unparalleled success in recent seasons, largely attributed to the collaborative efforts of Marshall and renowned designer Adrian Newey.

Marshall, who had previously worked with Renault and Benetton, joined Red Bull in 2006 and stayed with the Austrian outfit up until the 2023 season. Midway through the year, it was announced that he would be moving to McLaren next season.

Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal, recently reflected on the departure of his former crew member. He highlighted McLaren's improved competitiveness and the strengthening of their team, especially with the addition of Rob Marshall.

Horner said (via PlanetF1):

"McLaren had a great second half of the year."

"There were times they were very, very competitive – our closest competitor at times during the second half of the season – and they’ve strengthened their team. Rob will for sure be an asset."

Red Bull boss expects fierce competition in 2024

Whilst the Austrian outfit dominated the grid in 2023, winning all races except one, Horner expects his rivals to put up a fight next season.

Horner specifically commended McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, acknowledging their impressive performances during the 2023 season. He said (via PlanetF1):

“But with Lando and Oscar, who was really impressive as a debutant this year, I think they could well be a factor next year."

The Brit added:

"With stable regs, inevitably we’re going to get into diminishing returns because we’re probably close to the top of the curve in development that others haven’t been, so that will converge."

Horner emphasized the potential threats posed by McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and even Aston Martin in 2024. He said:

"We’re fully expecting, whether it’s McLaren or Ferrari or Mercedes or even Aston Martin, [they] could well be contenders next year.”

It remains to be seen if McLaren's acquisition of Rob Marshall turns out to be a threat for Red Bull's crown next season.