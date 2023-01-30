ROC winner shares 'emotional' post with Michael and Mick Schumacher after beating the former Haas driver in finals

2023 Race of Champions winner Mattias Ekstrom managed to pip Mick Schumacher to take the title in his home country of Sweden. Schumacher managed to put himself in the finals of the prestigious event, outperforming four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel on the day.

Ekstrom is now a four-time RoC champion himself, having beaten Mick's father Michael Schumacher twice before at the world-class event. The Swedish DTM champion posted a tribute to both Schumachers on his social media, claiming it was an emotional race against the former Haas driver in 2023.

The Rally Cross champion's post featured the father-son duo, much to the delight of fans. Ekstrom wrote:

"Like father, like son. Thank you Mick for a great and emotional race!🙏 #GoHardOrGoHome #RaceOfChampions #KeepFightingMichael."

The now Mercedes reserve driver finished in P2 at the event and congratulated his opponent Ekstrom. Mick Schumacher wrote on Instagram:

"Congratulations to @mattiasekstromracing on the win. P2 for me in the end at @raceofchampions. What a fun weekend, enjoyed every little bit of it. Thank you to everyone who showed up and watched us race out here in the cold! See you soon #raceofchampions"

Former F1 driver Timo Glock lauds Mick Schumacher's calmness in face of Haas axing

Former German F1 driver Timo Glock believes Mick Schumacher's calmness in the face of being fired by Haas shows his 'size and class'. The young German, who was not offered a contract renewal, showed great class and composure despite knowing his time in the sport was limited.

Glock claims Schumacher's composure and calmness in dire times are admirable and are a sign of the value system he possesses. He told Sky Germany:

“Something so calm at the age of 23 and not working against the team shows the size and class that he already has at such a young age. I wish he can take a step next year, even if only as a test driver, possibly at Mercedes. Develop in such a way that he comes back in 2024 and can then show everyone what he’s made of.”

Working alongside Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes will give Mick Schumacher valuable insight into what it is like to function in a top team. It could prepare him for potential future title challenges.

However, given F1's uncertainty, it is unclear whether the former F2 champion will ever find his way into a full-time role at a team in the future.

