Rodin Cars founder David Dicker reveals “unviable” AlphaTauri F1 asking price that left him “pissed off”

David Dicker, an Australian billionaire, admits he approached Red Bull about purchasing their sister team AlphaTauri. However, the cost put him off.

The FIA announced earlier this week that an 11th team, Andretti-Cadillac, had been successful in their application to enter the Formula 1 grid.

F1 Grand Prix of Japan

Dicker claims he has held initial conversations about buying AlphaTauri but that a price tag close to $1 billion is "commercially unviable."

“Well, I do have some talks about buying AlphaTauri, but the price is commercially unviable as far as I could understand it,” Dicker told racer.com.

He continued:

“You’ve still got to look at these things in commercial terms. And the F1 guys are experts on the motorsport side, but on the business side, I’m not so sure.”

He has stated that he won't be slipping away to "sulk" since he is "pretty pissed off."

“But let me put it this way: I’m pretty pissed off about not getting into Formula 1, so I’m not just going to go away and sulk."

Only Andretti Cadillac was given the go-ahead to proceed and begin commercial negotiations with Formula One Management. This is after the FIA recently rejected the petitions of Rodin and two other teams to join Formula 1 as new constructors.

As he continues to consider additional ways to enter the Formula 1 industry, Dicker also stated that he was a contender when Williams was up for sale in 2020. He also mentioned that he has previously had discussions regarding the positions of both Sauber and Haas.

Liam Lawson to continue driving the AlphaTauri at Qatar

For another Formula One weekend, Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson as the eight-time Grand Prix winner heals from a fractured hand and metacarpal injury.

Expand Tweet

Ricciardo injured his metacarpal when he crashed in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August. He will likely make a comeback for the United States Grand Prix in Austin on October 20–22. Liam Lawson is set to continue to drive for AlphaTauri until Ricciardo is declared fit to race again.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will be the drivers for AlphaTauri in 2024, while Lawson will act as a reserve for both of Red Bull's teams.