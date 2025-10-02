Romain Grosjean's Haas return 5 years after fireball crash makes F1 drivers emotional ahead of Singapore GP

Ahead of the 2025 Singapore GP, F1 drivers commented on Romain Grosjean's emotional F1 return with Haas last week. The French driver had come nowhere near an F1 car since his fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, driving for Haas, which left him with second-degree burns on his hands and ruled him out of the remaining two races of the season.

Ad

The 2020 season was also Grosjean's last in F1, and unfortunately, the horrendous 67G crash was his last memory of racing in the series. However, Haas gave the 39-year-old a chance to make a return to an F1 car in a test at Italy's Mugello circuit last Friday.

It was an emotional day for him, with the teams in attendance - Haas, Red Bull, and Ferrari - giving him a guard of honor when he brought the car back into the pits upon completion of his day. On Thursday in Singapore, George Russell, who had witnessed Romain Grosjean's 2020 crash up close, expressed his joy that the French driver got the opportunity to have a better last memory of F1.

Ad

Trending

"I still remember it to this moment, seeing the flames in my rear view mirror. No one wants to end their career that way, so nice to see him and for Haas to give him the opportunity," said Russell (via F1.com).

Romain Grosjean at the F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lando Norris, also in attendance at the Thursday FIA press conference alongside George Russell, echoed the same sentiment.

Ad

"He's been racing since, but for him to get back into a Formula 1 car was a nice thing for him and nice to see," the McLaren driver said.

Receiving the guard of honor after his Mugello test made Romain Grosjean shed tears under his helmet. In an interview with L'Equipe, the former Haas driver highlighted that he won't rule out an F1 return in his 40s if the right opportunity comes by.

Ad

Romain Grosjean's F1 return with Haas made Esteban Ocon "very emotional"

Esteban Ocon, Romain Grosjean, and Pierre Gasly at the F1 Grand Prix of France - Source: Getty

Romain Grosjean's return to Haas was a part of the American team's TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) test. The Frenchman drove the VF-23, Haas' 2023 F1 challenger. The team's current lead driver, Esteban Ocon, was also present at Mugello to take part in the test.

Ad

When Ocon was asked about Grosjean's return, the 29-year-old highlighted how his predecessor was still quick in an F1 car and that the surreal comeback made him emotional.

"[Mugello] was a big family day, very emotional to see Romain [Grosjean] drive an F1 car again five years after his accident. Romain didn't lose anything, he was straight on it right away. Even if it was five years ago, the team did not forget Romain was there from the start and that is very special," said Ocon.

While an F1 return seems unlikely for Grosjean, the racing veteran is speculated to make an IndyCar return in 2026 with his former team, Dale Coyne Racing. In 2025, he served as PREMA Racing's IndyCar reserve driver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More