Ross Brawn terms Yuki Tsunoda "the best rookie" Formula 1 has had for years

Yuki Tsunoda ticked another box on his first weekend in Formula 1 when he got the nod of approval from Formula 1 legend Ross Brawn. Despite being one of three rookies on the grid with the other two being Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, it's Yuki Tsunodat who has grabbed the attention of everyone on the grid in his very first Formula 1 race.

Ross Brawn himself was complimentary of the diminutive Japanese driver in his column for Formula1.com and said he was impressed by Yuki Tsunoda's brilliant spell in the season opener.

“He is the best rookie F1 has had for years, having been fairly stunning in whatever series he has competed in,” said the Briton.

“His promotion by Red Bull looks like a brilliant move. We can all remember the glorious days of full grandstands at Suzuka and the passion of the Japanese fans. I think we are going to have that again, which is incredibly exciting,” added Brawn.

Yuki Tsunoda stands out amongst the three rookies on the grid

On a grid that has three rookies, and one of them is the son of the great Michael Schumacher, it is Yuki Tsunoda who has taken the Formula 1 world by storm. Certainly, having a car capable of fighting for points in midfield as compared to Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazpin essentially dragging their Haas through the sessions does make a difference.

But what stood out for Tsunoda throughout the weekend was how he was able to match his more established teammate Pierre Gasly in every session. The early signs do bode well for Tsunoda, a driver who has jumped and graduated categories every year as compared to his contemporaries like Mick Schumacher who spent multiple years in both Formula 3 and Formula 2 before graduating to Formula 1.

Will he be able to sustain this run of form throughout the season? Only time will tell. It has only been one race but what is clear is that Tsunoda has what it takes to go all the way in the sport. The 2021 Formula 1 season could be a true judge of his ability and in a season where his fellow rookies, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, are hampered by an uncompetitive car, Yuki Tsunoda might just end up making the biggest mark of all the rookies this year.