Ruth Buscombe shares heartwarming throwback of Sebastian Vettel winning his first ever race for Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time F1 champion, won his first race for Ferrari at the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix. It was only his second race with the Italian team, and former Ferrari race strategist Ruth Buscombe recalled the iconic moment with a heartwarming note.

Vettel became a household name in F1 after he won four world championships with Red Bull, from 2010 to 2013. However, despite his success, he moved to Scuderia Ferrari in 2015, replacing Fernando Alonso.

In his first race in Melbourne, Australia, Vettel clinched a podium, finishing P3, behind Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton (P1) and Nico Rosberg (P2). Moreover, it didn't take the German driver long enough to get his first victory in a red suit.

In the second race of the 2015 F1 season held in Malaysia, Vettel beat both Mercedes teammates to clinch P1, marking his first ever victory with Ferrari. After 10 long years, that memory is still vividly alive in Tifosi fans' hearts.

Recently, former Ferrari race strategist Ruth Buscombe recalled Sebastian Vettel's glory in Malaysia in 2015 and said:

"I said remember this moment. In the back of my mind. The time we stood with our shaking hands. The crowds in the stands went wild. We were the kings and the queens. And they read off our names. The night you danced like you knew our lives. Would never be the same. You held your head like a hero. On a history book page. It was the end of a decade. But the start of an age."

Vettel went on to win 15 races for the Italian team from 2015 to 2020 before he parted ways to move to Aston Martin in 2021. After two seasons, the German driver quit time on his F1 career and announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season.

Sebastian Vettel opens up on his F1 career regret

Sebastian Vettel at Race Of Champions: Sydney - Source: Getty

Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion, raced for 15 years in Formula 1, scripting a glorious legacy. However, the German racing driver has confessed that he has one big regret related to his F1 career.

Talking to the BBC Sportsworld podcast, he said:

“When I started as a rookie, I was solely focused on racing, and it was the only thing that was occupying my day, really. But towards the last couple of years, I think it’s probably one of the things, maybe the only thing that I would say I regret, is not speaking out earlier in my career and seeing the potential power in terms of reach and audience that you might have as a professional athlete to inspire people."

Sebastian Vettel, though, did voice out his opinion against social injustice. In 2020, he took a knee with Lewis Hamilton to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Since his retirement from F1, he has been advocating sustainability and supporting climate change movements.

