“Sack her”: Fans not pleased with Danica Patrick’s presence in Canadian GP weekend

Formula 1 fans were fuming to see Danica Patrick give her analysis during the ongoing Canadian Grand Prix weekend. They have taken to social media to come up with their strong reactions.

Ad

Patrick was last seen during a Formula 1 event at the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Back then, as well, fans had their opinions seeing the former racing driver give her take on the pinnacle of motorsport.

In line with her appearance at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, a particular fan wrote:

"@SkySportsF1 @CroftyF1 @MBrundleF1 get Danica Patrick off our screens. Hasn’t watched a race in her life before you employed her. Cause it’s painful to listen as seen with Martins face yesterday. Do the right thing and sack her."

Ad

Trending

JamesBcfc @jamesbcfcF1 LINK @SkySportsF1 @CroftyF1 @MBrundleF1 get Danica Patrick off our screens. Hasn’t watched a race in her life before you employed her. Cause it’s painful to listen as seen with Martins face yesterday. Do the right thing and sack her.

Ad

Another fan added:

"Just when I thought I could enjoy watching F1 this weekend. But Danica Patrick is there ffs."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Jenson must be so happy he's at Le Mans this weekend, not only because its Le Mans, but because he doesn't have to put up with Danica Patrick," a fan wrote.

"Oh FFS... Danica Patrick AGAIN," another added.

"No one warned me about Danica Patrick," Another wrote.

Patrick, during her long racing career, never competed in Formula 1, and during the ongoing race weekend in Montreal, she was part of the Sky Sports broadcast team.

Ad

Danica Patrick's verdict on Lewis Hamilton's tough start to life at Ferrari

While fans were not pleased with Danica Patrick's views on F1, during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, she talked about Lewis Hamilton's woes at Ferrari (maiden season).

The seven-time world champion has found it hard to get to grips with the SF-25, and this has massively hindered his progress in the first nine rounds. As things stand, Hamilton is in sixth in the standings with 71 points in comparison to Charles Leclerc's 94. The latter has also amassed three podiums, whereas Hamilton has yet to score his first in a full-fledged Grand Prix.

Ad

In line with all the troubles that the Brit has had on the Maranello-based team this year, Patrick, during the Miami race weekend, added:

"What’s up with Lewis? I don’t know, but all I can say is that he’s with a new team, and it always takes time to transition into a new team," Patrick said, via Crash.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is in Montreal for Round 10. Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, it will be fascinating to see how Hamilton would perform in today's qualifying session. Patrick and Co. will have their keen eyes on the performance of the Brit in his SF-25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More