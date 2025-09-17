Sacked after just 2 races, Liam Lawson is dreaming of becoming a “world champion” 

Liam Lawson endured one of the shortest and toughest stints in Formula 1 history, but the New Zealander remains undeterred. After being dropped from Red Bull’s senior team just two races into the 2025 season, Lawson insists his ultimate goal of becoming world champion hasn’t changed.

Ad

Red Bull started the season with Max Verstappen and Lawson at the main outfit, while Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar lined up at Racing Bulls. But after only two Grands Prix, where Lawson DNFed, Tsunoda was recalled to the senior team, and he was shuffled back down. Since then, both have struggled with form and consistency.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Lawson admitted that a return to Red Bull looks complicated but made clear where his ambition lies:

Ad

Trending

"It’s tough. As much as I wanted to be a Red Bull Racing driver, and that's what I worked towards, from becoming a Red Bull junior, the dream I've had since I was five years old, has been world champion, winning in Formula 1 and reaching the top of the sport. That's more or less where my dream sits, where my goal is, trying to become the best. That's what we're all working towards. Where I do that is not so clear as much as I thought it was."

Ad

Liam Lawson’s two-race stint was the shortest in F1’s modern era, but his long-term future is still tied to Red Bull’s driver plans. With four seats to fill between Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls in 2026, Max Verstappen is secure, and 17-year-old Arvid Lindblad already holds a superlicence and is expected to land a Racing Bulls spot.

Liam Lawson (30) and Yuki Tsunoda (22) during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Source: Getty

Isack Hadjar’s breakout season has also put him in contention for promotion alongside Verstappen, which could leave Lawson and Tsunoda fighting for just one open seat. The Japanese driver has earned just nine points since moving, and the Kiwi has steadied the ship lately.

Ad

For now, Liam Lawson is focused on staying consistent and keeping his name in the conversation as Red Bull’s next shuffle approaches.

Liam Lawson reflects on his Red Bull journey: "There are always things you can do better"

Liam Lawson of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls at Jeddah Corniche. Source: Getty

Liam Lawson’s determination is shaped by his journey. After joining the Red Bull Junior Programme in 2019, he quickly rose through the ranks and made his F1 debut in 2023 when he stepped in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri and earned points in just his second race at Singapore.

Ad

He spent the 2024 season as Red Bull’s reserve driver before finally landing a senior team promotion alongside Max Verstappen at the start of 2025. But the opportunity vanished after only two race weekends, forcing him back to Racing Bulls. Looking back, Lawson added in the interview that there were lessons in the setback. He mentioned:

"Doing it over again, there are probably things that, yes, maybe, you can do differently. You always learn things afterwards. You always look back in hindsight. There are always things you can do better."

Ad

Despite the early turbulence, Lawson’s 2025 season has stabilized. After failing to score in his first seven starts, he’s picked up points in four of the last six races and now sits on 20 points, 18 behind his rookie teammate Isack Hadjar.

Heading into Baku this weekend, Liam Lawson knows the final eight races of the season can decide his F1 future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More