"Same": Lando Norris' reply to Olympics gold medalist Simone Biles on social media goes viral

McLaren driver Lando Norris gave a hilarious reply to Olympic gold medalist and legendary gymnast Simone Biles on social media. The British driver enjoyed an extended three-week-long summer break as F1 went into full shutdown mode after the first half of the season concluded at last month's Belgian Grand Prix.

Like many others on the grid, the 24-year-old explored different places and was hooked on the Paris Olympics, watching different sports. He keenly followed his company, Quadrant's skateboarding Olympic Gold Medalist Keegan Plamer's event and celebrated his success.

But apparently, that wasn't the only event that he was following as the McLaren driver showed his wit when American gymnastics legend Simone Biles on her Threads, said:

"Getting up and not having to think about doing a yurchenko double pike is a blessing."

To which Lando Norris hilariously replied:

"Same."

However, the F1 driver, currently P2 in the driver's championship behind Max Verstappen, was excited to return to the track after the summer break. As per PitPass, Lando Norris previewed the Dutch Grand Prix and said:

"We're back! I had a great time over summer break. It's always good to take some time off and focus on spending time with family and friends. I feel refreshed and ready for the final 10 races of the year.

"I'm looking forward to the Dutch Grand Prix. It's a good race to start the second half of the season. There are always a lot of fans in the crowd who bring a great atmosphere to be a part of. It's also a fun circuit to drive."

Lando Norris highlights the inconsistencies in his 2024 season

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he and the team have made some mistakes in the past eight races that have taken away opportunities to win more in the 2024 season and challenge Red Bull much closer.

As per RacingNews365, the Brit said:

"I think at the minute, both from my side, on not having the best starts, and also from a team side, which is a bit more down to say Canada [and] Silverstone. It's like four opportunities to score maybe 25 more points, or something. And, as much as that's 25 more, that's also for Max 15, 20 less. It's cleaning up those and winning when I should, basically."

In Canada and Silverstone, Norris was leading for a significant part of the respective races but he along with the team did not make proactive calls during the changeable weather conditions.

While in Spain and Hungary, he lost out the lead of the race off the line to Verstappen and his teammate Oscar Ptasri, respectively, and was chasing the leader on the track, finishing P2 on both occasions.

