"Same old Brundle, same old bias": Fans react to pundit criticising Lewis Hamilton

F1 pundit Martin Brundle has seemingly criticized Lewis Hamilton for his consistent struggles with Ferrari. He opines that the British driver's sad stories have translated from Mercedes to Ferrari, but fans had interesting reactions to his statement.

Hamilton made an unexpected decision to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari after 11 years. In 2024, he complained of being slow during media interviews, especially after his former teammate, George Russell, outqualified him in 19 qualifying sessions.

Moreover, after his P9 finish in the qualifying session of the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, the Brit's woes haven't changed. Despite switching to Ferrari this year, he has once again complained of being slow.

Meanwhile, F1 pundit Martin Brundle pointed out the similarities between Hamilton's statements from his stint with Mercedes and Ferrari. Talking to Planet F1, he said,

"Those sad Mercedes interviews are just replaying at Ferrari. Troubled times."

However, some fans didn't appreciate Brundle's criticism and called him out in the comment section.

"Same old Brundle, same old bias. These people can’t wait to denigrate the (Goat emoji)," a fan said.

"Brundle is weirdly obsessed with Lewis. I'm so glad he doesn't give these people time; they can just yap however much they want," another fan commented.

"Yes, because he isn’t happy with being average," a user opined.

A fan also reminded Brundle that Lewis Hamilton had a better outing in Bahrain since he finished P5 despite starting the race from P9.

"Mind you, he finished P5 :|," said a user.

"MB is talking rubbish...he has a bias that's coming out now," a comment read.

"You seem to be jealous of what Lewis has achieved in F1. Out of all the drivers, you are always on his case week in and week out. He was correct to call you out," a fan shared a strong opinion.

Since joining Ferrari this year, Hamilton has won one sprint race but is yet to secure a podium in Grand Prix.

Fred Vasseur backs Lewis Hamilton to adapt to Ferrari soon

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has acknowledged the challenges faced by Lewis Hamilton as he tries to adapt to his new life at Ferrari. He stated that the team as a whole is working in harmony to get the British driver to adapt quickly and improve performance.

Vasseur said (via ESPN),

"You won't replace 12 years of collaboration [with Mercedes] in two weeks or in two races [with Ferrari]. That means that for sure we need to improve [with Hamilton]. I think it's good to have Lewis with this mindset to say, 'OK, I have to improve myself also and to adapt myself to the car.' We will work on the car to adapt the car to Lewis, but he also has to do a step."

Hamilton echoed a similar sentiment after the Bahrain Grand Prix. He said that he is still dealing with adjustment issues but vowed to bounce back sooner rather than later.

