"Same old ice-cold, apathetic, and monotone Kimi Raikkonen LMFAO": Fans react as former Ferrari driver's commercial surfaces

F1 fans have reacted to former F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen's appearance in a Chinese commercial in which he showed support for Sauber's F1 driver Zhou Guanyu.

Zeekr is a Chinese electric automobile company in which the Finnish driver acted as the chief performance advisor. In the advertisement, Kimi Raikkonen supported Zhou Guanyu and wished him good luck for his home race. He also wished Zeekr a happy third anniversary.

Zeekr made another thrilling video of both the drivers racing each other on the Suzuka Circuit in one of the automobile company's cars.

Many F1 fans stumbled on the commercial when it surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and were delighted to see Kimi Raikkonen's ice-cold persona and emotionless face on display.

The Finnish driver's monotone delivery in the commercial amused several fans. They praised the F1 world champion for being so effortlessly hilarious. Some were also surprised to see the Raikkonen supporting Zhou Guanyu.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Same old ice-cold, apathetic, and monotone Kimi LMFAO. Never change Kimi," one fan fondly wrote.

"I don't know why post this, to remind everyone that in 2014 all three of them were driving for Ferrari," someone joked.

"SO YOU TELLING ME KIMI RAIKKONEN TALK ABOUT ZHOU??" exclaimed a fan.

"Made 0 effort to hide he’s just reading from a teleprompter he’s so funny," another mentioned.

"Bro Kimi is so effortlessly funny I'm gasping here," a fan stated.

"Most convincing Kimi ad ever," one added.

Kimi Raikkonen praises his son after the latter's first simulator run in Maranello

Kimi Raikkonen recently praised his son, Robin, for his first run on an F1 simulator made by Sim Maranello. The father-son duo were in the Italian city where they did some simulator runs.

Speaking about the experience on his official Instagram handle, Raikkonen explained how his son had a great time feeling the speed of an F1 car on the simulator.

“Great day with Robin at the @sim_maranello. Robin loved the feeling of real speed with the simulator and it for sure is good practice for the upcoming season. I also got to try the simulators and I am really impressed of the accuracy and feel of it. I was still a bit faster, but not for long, the boy is fast,” Raikkonen said.

Robin Raikkonen is currently nine years old and races Karts for the CRG Factory.

