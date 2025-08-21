Sauber F1's major sponsor in trouble amid streamer Jean Pormanove's death in France

One of Sauber F1 team's primary sponsors, Kick, was reportedly in trouble after a renowned streamer died during a live stream. Jean Pormanove, the deceased streamer, breathed his last during a 10-day-long constant stream, following which the authorities launched a full investigation into the matter, involving Kick.

Ad

Pormanove was reportedly abused on live stream by his co-streamers, and he experienced sleep deprivation, extreme violence, and consumed toxic products. In the end, the 46-year-old passed away on Wednesday.

Following Pormanove's death, Kick has come under stern scrutiny, as the French authorities have started a detailed investigation into the matter. The streamer's death came after a year of the French authorities detaining the founders of Le Lokal, a French streaming channel, for a similar incident.

Ad

Trending

The channel showcased live humiliation and violence for the audience. However, the founders of the channel were released shortly, following which they returned to stream on Kick again. Jean Pormanove's death brought the issue to light once again as Sauber's primary sponsor landed itself in trouble.

Kick paired with the Sauber F1 team following Alfa Romeo's departure from F1. It is a video livestreaming company from Australia that was founded by Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven in 2022.

Ad

Soon after their launch, Kick grew up to be extremely popular and became a rival to Amazon-owned Twitch. In 2024, they garnered a whopping 2.1 billion in watch hours and 258,000 average viewership.

Sauber F1 shares statement after Kick controversy

The Sauber F1 team has shared its statement after the death of Kick streamer Jean Pormanove. According to a report by GP Blog, the team stated on one of their main sponsors' controversies:

Ad

"We are saddened by this tragedy and trust kick to take all necessary steps to uphold its safeguards and protect creators."

The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber fields two drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. They retained Hulkenberg from last year and replaced Magnussen with Bortoleto. Currently, they are in P7 in the Constructors' Championship with 51 points. Hulkenberg amassed 37 points, while Bortoleto claimed 14 points.

Ad

Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil walks in the paddock with Nico Hulkenberg of Germany of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri of McLaren is leading the championship with 284 points after 14 races and three Sprints, ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris (275 points). Norris, with five wins, is trailing Piastri by nine points, who has six wins to his tally.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen is in P3 with 187 points and does not look to be a title contender this season. McLaren is leading the Constructors' Championship with 559 points, ahead of Ferrari with 260 points, Mercedes with 236 points, and Red Bull with 194 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More