Saudi Arabia reportedly interested in sensational Formula 1 takeover

Saudi Arabia is set to host the next race on the Formula 1 Calendar at Jeddah this weekend. The country is reportedly interested in owning an F1 team.

Ad

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal talked to reporters ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend and said the interest is there. Saudi Arabia started hosting the new Jeddah street circuit race in 2021.

Formula 1's popularity has surged in the Middle Eastern countries, with the region having four of the 24 races in the calendar. Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in the sport over the last few years, with energy giant Aramco being the sport's global partner and also the lead sponsor of the Aston Martin F1 team.

Ad

Trending

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal at Formula E - Source: Getty

Prince Khalid said one could see a Saudi Arabian team in the sport very soon, considering the sport's growth over the last few years:

Ad

"If you are going to buy a Formula 1 team then people will buy it to make money out of it, especially if it's going to be bought by one of the PIF [Saudi Public Investment Fund] companies. We see Formula 1 is reaching new markets, sales are globally increasing.

It's not easy to say which team to buy and how you're going to manage it. But we have a lot of interest, we're hosting Formula One, sponsoring teams. So I wouldn't be surprised if we see an announcement for a Saudi team."

Ad

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sports over the past few years. Critics accuse the country of 'Sportswashing' to suppress the heavy criticism over their human rights record. The nation denies all accusations of human rights abuses.

Extreme heat expected at Formula 1's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

As we are gearing up for the fifth race of the 2025 Formula 1 season at Jeddah, the weather forecast shows extreme temperatures to be expected during the weekend.

Ad

F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

The drivers prepare for a hot and humid experience with temperatures soaring up to 31°C and the track around 50°C. Despite the evening schedule of the sessions, past years have seen temperatures soar high, but this year it seems even hotter in Jeddah.

The main challenge, however, will be the sticky 70% humidity that drivers face on the track. There is no sign of relief as there is no chance of rain cooling things down; therefore, the drivers' fitness levels would be tested this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More