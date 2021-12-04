Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: F1 drivers backing into turn 23 to create a gap will be reported to race stewards

Ahead of the qualifying session in the latest addition to the 2021 F1 season, drivers at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were warned by the FIA on slowing down at turn 23 through to turn 25, to create a gap in front, especially when going for a fast lap.

Given the fast and unforgiving nature of the circuit with almost no run-offs, the instruction from race director Michael Masi is a clear indication of the FIA tightening up on the safety aspect of qualifying and the race on Sunday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The layout of the turns leading up to turn 23 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is such that cars slowing down would prove dangerous to the cars behind, coming in blind.

The free practice sessions on Friday had several moments where drivers were struggling when going through the turns - and in Charles Leclerc's case, ending up on the wall bringing out the first red flag of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton also expressed concern for the track and its unfamiliar nature after yesterday's second practice session.

The Race Director's race notes also referenced Article 27.4 of the Sporting Regulations:

"Any driver intending to create a gap in front of him in order to get a clear lap should not attempt to do this around Turn 23 through to Turn 25. Any driver seen to have done this will be reported to the stewards as being in breach of Article 27.4 of the Sporting Regulations."

Article 27.4 reads: "At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person."

"Traffic Block" in Q1 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Most cars either starting or finishing up their laps got caught up in the series of turns starting from turn 23, which caused much distress and frustration to several drivers. Max Verstappen, Lance Stroll and most drivers on their way to better their times in Q1 had to settle for their present times.

Given the way qualifying is unfolding, the race tomorrow at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix looks set to become interesting and could be anyone's game at this point!

Edited by Anurag Changmai