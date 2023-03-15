Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

After a straightforward season opener in Bahrain, the F1 circus is all set for its second stop of the year in Jeddah for the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

At the same venue last season, Red Bull took pole position through Sergio Perez and the win through Max Verstappen. This time around, they could be in line to dominate yet again after their stellar showing in Sakhir.

Aston Martin come into the race week in second place in the standings. They will hope to ride that momentum to another impressive result while taking the fight to the traditional frontrunners.

Mercedes have already admitted that they need to change their car concept. However, they will find some solace in the fact that their drivers will not have to endure extreme porpoising on the streets of Jeddah like they did last year. Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to get out of Q1 and finish better than P10 this weekend, unlike last year.

Ferrari were handed a rude reality check at the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP with reliability issues derailing Charles Leclerc and high tire degradation compromising Carlos Sainz's efforts in Sakhir. The Prancing Horse will be hoping to repeat their performances from last season in the Saudi desert, but it will be a tall order given their current circumstances.

It is pretty much open season for the rest of the grid to try and make their mark on the standings. However, all eyes will be on McLaren, who may find the conditions in Jeddah even more challenging than Sakhir.

As all teams gear up for the race weekend, they will need to consider the elements and plan around them. So, what sort of weather can we expect for the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP?

Weather forecast for the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend (March 17 - March 19)

Here's some information regarding the weather forecast at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the upcoming 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, March 17 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Sunny and pleasant; a very high UV index of 9 and NW winds blowing at 17km/h, with wind gusts at 39km/h and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 23°C | 73.4°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, March 18 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Nice with plenty of sunshine; a very high UV index of 9 and NW winds blowing at 13 km/h, with wind gusts at 35km/h and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 32°C | 89.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 22°C | 71.6°F

Chance of rain: 1%

Sunday, March 19 – Race weather

Conditions: Nice with plenty of sunshine; a very high UV index of 9 and NW winds blowing at 13km/h, with wind gusts at 39km/h and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 32°C | 89.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 21°C | 69.8°F

Chance of rain: 0%

"Find the right setup and be ready for anything" - Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola ahead of 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for this weekend's 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

For the second race of the season, Pirelli has opted for the middle of their range of tires, with the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 as the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound as the red-walled soft tire for the race. This is the same as the tire nomination for last year's race at this venue.

Pirelli Motorsport boss Mario Isola has advised all teams to be prepared for anything around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is more unpredictable than the tire-hungry surface of Sakhir.

In his pre-race debrief, the Italian said:

“For the rapid Jeddah track, we have confirmed the same compound choices as last year as they showed very good consistency throughout the race weekend. In the two races held up to now, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been quite unpredictable because of the frequent safety cars and neutralisations, being a typical street circuit."

A one-stop plan was the favored strategy last time out in Jeddah and produced great racing between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. This could be repeated, considering Pirelli's improved tire durability in their 2023 range.

Isola went on to add:

"A one-stopper was the fastest option in 2022, when a safety car led to an early pit stop for most of the drivers, who went on to finish the race on the hard tyre. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc fought hard on this strategy thanks also to the durability of the tyres, with the Red Bull driver winning by less than a second at the end of a great race."

Lastly, Isola advised teams to pay attention to car balance and lateral forces, which will help tailor the best strategy for the circuit. He said:

"The teams will also have to work hard on car setup because they will only have free practice to fine-tune the balance on this track with the latest tyres. The first race in Bahrain was all about traction and braking but Jeddah instead focuses on lateral forces, with completely different characteristics to Sakhir.”

Viewers in the US can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend, while UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Indian viewers will need a subscription to F1 TV Access or F1 TV Pro now that StarSports and Disney+ Hotstar no longer have the rights to broadcast F1 content in the country.

Poll : 0 votes