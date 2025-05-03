"Saw that and it broke me in so many ways": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's downbeat demeanour after F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton's fans have reacted on social media after the Ferrari man failed to make it through Q2 during the Miami Grand Prix qualifying session Saturday (May 3). The Briton was knocked out by under a tenth of a second, as he is all set to start Sunday's race from P12.

Hamilton finished the Sprint race for the Miami GP on Saturday in P3, after an aggressive strategy call from the Ferrari team catapulted him into the podium positions. He had won the previous and only other Sprint race of the 2025 season, back in China during round 2 of the season.

But it was a completely different story for the Ferrari man after the qualifying session around the Miami International Autodrome on Saturday, as he was knocked out in Q2. While there was radio silence from Hamilton's side after he found out he was knocked out, fans online spotted how the driver reacted after arriving back to his garage after the session concluded.

Hamilton's fans reacted to this video of the 7x world champion, and shared their support for the driver.

"Saw that and it broke me in so many ways 💔, we will definitely rise again and higher than ever before," said one fan.

"Still. We. Rise. 💜," said another user.

"He feels weak. Tomorrow will be better!" claimed another fan.

While many fans shared their messsages of support for Hamilton, there were also those who questioned whether the Briton is still upto the task.

"He is his harshest critic, I swear," said another user.

"Lewis Hamilton has lost his nerve. His career is almost finished," said another fan on X.

What Lewis Hamilton said after unexpected Miami GP Sprint podium

Lewis Hamilton after the Grand Prix of Miami Sprint - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared his happiness in the media after securing a P3 finish at the Miami Grand Prix Sprint on Saturday (May 3). The Briton also shared that an unexpected rain shower at Miami provided the fans with a blockbuster sprint race in Florida.

Speaking to the media after his podium finish in the Miami GP sprint, Hamilton said:

“I’m so happy with that. It's been a tough year so far. I never thought it was going to rain in Miami. It was the first time we’ve all been on track in the wet here and what a race it provided us." [via Racing News 365]

Hamilton is now all set to start the main race in P12, while his teammate will look to mount a challenge from just further up the road in ninth. Max Verstappen ended up on pole for the Grand Prix, as he edged out Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli, to claim his third pole of the 2025 F1 season.

