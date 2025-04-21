Scott McLaughlin sends a message on Oscar Piastri’s Saudi Arabian GP win

On April 20, IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin reacted to Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix win. The Team Penske driver posted a brief celebratory message after Piastri's victory on the streets of Jeddah.

The Australian Formula 1 driver started next to pole sitter Max Verstappen but got a better start than the reigning world champion. This led Verstappen to leave the track and overtake #81 McLaren. The maneuver earned the Dutchman a 5-second penalty. After that, Piastri maintained dominance in the fifth round of the Formula 1 championship, securing his third win of the season and becoming the championship leader.

After the high-octane action, the motorsports world celebrated the 24-year-old's triumph, and Scott McLaughlin joined in. McLaughlin posted Oscar Piastri's initials and driver number on X with six flexed bicep emojis.

Oscar Piastri, with 99 points, is 10 points clear of his teammate Lando Norris in second.

When Scott McLaughlin reacted sharply to Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson's demotion

Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin keeps a close eye on other forms of motor racing, including Formula 1. A few weeks ago, he delivered a sharp reaction to Red Bull's decision to demote their driver, Liam Lawson, after just two races.

Liam Lawson, a Red Bull junior driver, was brought in mid-season in 2024 to suddenly replace Daniel Ricciardo at the Visa Cash App RB Team. He was later given a promotion over the more experienced driver, Yuki Tsunoda, to partner Max Verstappen.

However, finishing at the bottom of the grid for the first two races led to Lawson's transfer back to Red Bull's sister team. Scott McLaughlin reacted to this shuffling via X.

“Here’s a take that you didn’t ask for. 2 tracks they gave Liam in that car, that he hadn’t been to before. Finally heads to Suzuka, where perhaps he knows that track more than most on the calendar due to racing in Japan, etc. But gets axed before it."

McLaughlin also highlighted the cruel nature of the sport and stated that Red Bull's game was ruthless.

"It’s a cruel sport, but I really don’t think he was given a fair shot, IMO. Ok… if he goes bad at Suzuka, I get the change-up. But give the kid a chance. If you are going to throw him in the deep end against a 4x world champ to begin with, why even give him the shot in the first place if you aren’t going to ride the wave?” he added.

“Nothing against Yuki, and I think he’s a shoe, but the Red Bull game is ruthless/irrational. I look forward to the next installment of this broken system.”

Scott McLaughlin will be in action on May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

