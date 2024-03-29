Sebastian Vettel admits to being in contact with Toto Wolff since news of Lewis Hamilton's departure from the team broke

Sebastian Vettel confessed to staying in touch with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff since Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari for the 2025 season earlier in February.

Having recently completed a test in the Porsche 963 in Spain with Porsche Penske Motorsport, Vettel is eyeing a potential seat for the 24 hours of Le Mans. The four-time world champion said he had spoken to Wolff since there was a lot happening with his team.

He mentioned it was just a casual catch-up. Although he entertained thoughts of returning to Formula 1 at times, the former champion has now ruled out such a comeback.

Speaking to Sports.de, Vettel said:

"We spoke on the phone, but not specifically about the fact that I could take the place, but rather that a lot is happening at Mercedes. A little 'what' up to the context of Formula 1 this year."

The 36-year-old added:

"Of course you think about it and toy. But of course, when I made the decision at that time, I had several reasons for it. This is not an issue at the moment."

Sebastian Vettel says he was "surprised" by Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel said that he was "surprised" by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari. He felt that given the Brit's lengthy tenure and relationship with Mercedes; the move was hard to anticipate.

Vettel said (via Sports.de):

"I thought that somehow another report would come from 'I don't know where', but then it was confirmed. I then wrote to him straight away and congratulated him. Of course, like many others, I was surprised because of the connection he had with Mercedes over the years."

After retiring from the sport at the end of the 2022 season, Sebastian Vettel has been linked to a potential return with Audi and Mercedes. However, all of it remains speculation for now.

Currently, the former Aston Martin driver appears to be considering a potential seat for the iconic Le Mans race, and the Porsche test was in preparation for this event. Whether he returns to full-time racing with another series also remains uncertain.