Sebastian Vettel backs former Mercedes driver to bag “second chance” with Cadillac F1 seat in 2026

Sebastian Vettel recently shared his take on Mick Schumacher and stated that the former Mercedes driver would be a good fit for the Cadillac F1 Team. Schumacher, who has been a former Mercedes reserve driver and full-time Haas driver, boasts formidable F1 experience and could be a worthy addition to the new team.

Ad

Cadillac is all set to enter Formula 1 next year and become the second team from the United States after the Haas F1 team. As a new team, they need two drivers who are not associated or involved with the existing teams, and Schumacher is a good pick under this scenario.

Schumacher comes with two full-time season experiences with Haas as he raced with Gene Haas' owned team for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and has 43 race entries under his belt. Thanks to his experience, Sebastian Vettel thinks his younger compatriot could be a perfect choice.

Ad

Trending

"He’s now in a completely different stage," Sebastian Vettel said about Schumacher (via Fastest Pitstop on X). "He’s much more mature. And I think he’s doing a very good job at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. It would be nice if he got a second chance with Cadillac.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mick Schumacher joined Haas along with Nikita Mazepin in 2021 and has raced for two years as a full-time driver. However, at the end of the 2022 season, the then-Haas boss Guenther Steiner sacked Schumacher owing to underperformance.

After his Haas stint, the German driver joined Mercedes as a reserve driver behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. However, at the end of 2023, he joined Alpine's Endurance team. Currently, he is racing for the same team and driving the #36 car alongside Frédéric Makowiecki and Jules Gounon.

Ad

Sebastian Vettel-backed driver responds to Cadillac links

Sebastian Vettel-backed driver, Mick Schumacher, stated that he was in talks with the upcoming new F1 team, Cadillac. Here's what he said about his talks with the 11th outfit in Formula 1 (via Daily Sabah):

"So far, the communication has been very positive. It’s an honor to be part of it, to negotiate with them, and a great position to be in."

Ad

The #36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424 of Jules Gounon, Frederic Makowiecki, and Mick Schumacher in action during the Six Hours of Sao Paulo at Autodromo de Interlagos on July 13, 2025, in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Source: Getty

However, the Cadillac F1 Team is also in talks with former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and current Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas. Besides them, the team was also linked with Daniel Ricciardo, but those rumors quickly died down.

It will be intriguing to see if Michael Schumacher's son lands a seat in Formula 1 and makes a gala return to the highest echelon of open-wheel racing. The Cadillac F1 team is expected to announce two of its drivers before the end of this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More