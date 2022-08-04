"One championship with Ferrari would've given him more than four championships at Red Bull"- F1 journalist on Sebastian Vettel's 'big dream'

Sebastian Vettel would have valued a world championship with Ferrari more than his four consecutive titles with Red Bull, according to German F1 journalist Michael Schmidt.

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 as an established name in the sport with four World Drivers' Championships during his time with Red Bull. The German hoped to emulate his idol and mentor Michael Schumacher by ending the Scuderia title drought, but it was not to be.

Despite his efforts, Vettel could never topple Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton and had to settle for second place in both 2017 and 2018.

When Schmidt was asked if Sebastian Vettel's inability to win a title with Ferrari would dent his legacy during the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, the German journalist said:

“His big dream was obviously becoming champion with Ferrari. One championship with Ferrari would have given him more than four championships at Red Bull. It was always his dream.”

“You know, he’s a guy who loves the history and for him, opposite to Michael Schumacher. When Michael Schumacher came to Ferrari, it was just another team in a car painted in red. And only over the years, he learned all this history and tradition. For Seb, he knew exactly where he went and he wanted to do the same as Michael. At least one championship. And I think when he left Ferrari, it was not in good terms, obviously.”

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel not an F1 icon, according to Michael Schmidt

Michael Schmidt does not believe that outgoing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is an F1 icon despite his list of impressive accolades.

When asked to rank Vettel in the Pantheon of F1 greats, Schmidt shared an opinion that many may consider being against the grain. Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, the German said:

“I think he was one of the best drivers. I wouldn’t say he was one of the icons. I mean, the icons for me are [Juan Manuel] Fangio, Jim Clark, [Ayrton] Senna, [Alain] Prost, Michael Schumacher, and [Lewis] Hamilton. These are for me, the outstanding drivers. But then, he is in the next league.”

When asked to detail Sebastian Vettel's peak as an F1 driver, Schmidt added:

“Definitely when he was at Red Bull, he had a car that was adapted to his driving style. He felt at ease. He liked the team. He was very well in working with the engineers. I would say these years, where he won the championships, were his best and then 2013 with nine wins in a row. I think that will take a long time before somebody will beat that.”

Only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have more wins in F1 than Vettel, who is also tied for third on the all-time list for world titles with Alain Prost.

