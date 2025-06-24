Sebastian Vettel confirms Red Bull talks about a potential F1 return

Sebastian Vettel had his most prestigious years in F1 with Red Bull and could join the Austrian giant for another spell in his illustrious F1 career. Though not the way many fans would intend, the German could return to the paddock in a more managerial role as he eyes replacing Helmut Marko within the Milton Keynes-based squad.

The four-time F1 champion made his debut in 2007 and joined Toro Rosso in the second half of the season after his super-sub performance with BMW Sauber at the United States GP. He won his maiden Grand Prix in 2008 and joined Red Bull in 2009, which began his spell of impressive career results.

Vettel finished the 2009 season runner-up but went on to win the next four drivers' titles in succession. Though he departed the Red Bull family after 2014 to join Ferrari, the sense of being at home was always present at the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Moreover, Sebastian Vettel revealed that he had been in talks with the Austrian giant to return to the team where he enjoyed his F1 success, but his role is not specified currently, as the German told ORF:

"There have been a few headlines now. I still get on very well with Helmut, and we are also in exchange on the topic. These are not yet so intense, and in-depth, but it may be something where I can play a role, but in what form, it will show."

Vettel's ambition to reunite with Red Bull could come at the cost of Helmut Marko.

Sebastian Vettel admits the huge responsibility it brings to take on Helmut Marko's role at Red Bull

Helmut Marko (L) and Sebastian Vettel (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Helmut Marko has been a key figure at Red Bull since day one, as he has often scouted the talent pool for the Austrian giant and made key driver decisions. However, he is now 82, which leaves him vulnerable to his inevitable retirement.

This seemingly opens up a spot for Sebastian Vettel, but the German knows how daunting a task it is to fill Marko's void, as told to ORF:

"Marko is not replaceable, let's leave it at that, such as his character, and he has done a very large amount for the team since 2005, and it might not be the goal for someone to replace him. He's said a few times that he is going to stop, but he is still there, and I wish he would stay for a long time, but he will go at some point, and he knows it."

"He is a brutal realist and can judge things quite well, and he will know when the time is right."

Meanwhile, since retiring in 2022, the 37-year-old has stayed away from racing despite testing a Porsche Hypercar in 2024.

