Sebastian Vettel dismisses F1's latest step as 'way to make more money'

Sebastian Vettel has criticised F1's decision to double the sprint races for the next season.

The 2022 season has three sprint races, while the 2023 season will have six. When asked about his thoughts on the increase, Vettel was upfront in calling the move a 'money-making exercise'. He said:

"I don’t want to be the bad guy for just being the bad guy, but I think it is just a way to make more money. If there is a race, it is maybe more exciting than just a practice session, you have more people watching. So, I guess, it is a question of approach, and I don’t have the full access and full numbers, but that’s what we were told some while ago.”

Sebastian Vettel elaborated that in terms of driving, sprint races are not as exciting as main races, so they don't add as much value. He said:

“From a driving point of view, it is not very exciting to have the sprint. You are still looking at the main race; you are still looking at maybe your position, obviously, but mostly not losing because you get some points now, but the main focus is still on the race."

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently announced that the number of sprint races in 2023 will be doubled to six. In a press release, he said:

"I am pleased that we can confirm six sprints will be part of the championship from 2023 onwards, building on the success of the new format introduced for the first time in 2021. The sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday – adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.”

Sebastian Vettel reflects on strong race at Singapore

Sebastian Vettel had a strong race in Singapore, scoring points for Aston Martin. The German was happy with the result and said that he had a lot of fun in the first lap. He said:

"I think we can be happy with a strong result for the team and scoring important points. It was not easy with some very difficult track conditions. The asphalt took a long time to dry, and timing the switch to dry tyres was critical. Maybe we went a lap too early, but, overall, I am happy with the result. I had a very strong start to the race, and the first lap was great fun. I was not very patient, and I pushed really hard and gained a few places."

Sebastian Vettel now has five races left before he calls time on his illustrious career. The German next heads to Suzuka, a track where he is well loved and securing pole on his last visit.

