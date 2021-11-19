Sebastian Vettel encourages girls to go-kart, would love to see a female F1 driver

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel answered a few fan questions about women in motorsport ahead of the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix. The Aston Martin driver expressed his desire to see a female driver in F1 and said girls should be encouraged to go-kart.

Speaking ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel said:

“It would be great. I think we can‘t wait and I encourage lots of girls to try and take on go-karting. There is no difference in that regard between girls and boys.”

Sebastian Vettel has been known to voice his opinions on diversity and sustainability in F1, and his positive encouragement towards women in motorsport is another example of this. The German has been an active voice towards driving change in the sport and drawing attention to issues such as climate change.

Sebastian Vettel feels it is unnecessary to review Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen incident from Brazil Grand Prix

Speaking ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, the four-time world champion expressed his opinion on the Lap 48 incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the Brazil Grand Prix. Commenting on Mercedes' "Right of Review" request over the stewards' decision to not penalize Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel told Motorsport Network:

"They were fighting for the lead, so it's obviously the biggest fight going on in every race. I'm not involved. But I think it's a bit unnecessary. I think time goes one way, so what changes? I don't think anything changes. I think Lewis drove a great race. He won. He was faster. That's it."

The German felt it was unnecessary to review the decision, despite the release of new footage, as it did not change the outcome of the race.

Aside from Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel is the only non-teammate who Lewis Hamilton has fought for the drivers' championship during F1's turbo-hybrid era. On both occasions — 2017 and 2018 — Vettel, driving for Ferrari, came up short to the Brit.

