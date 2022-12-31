"Sebastian Vettel did everything right in his time in F1," feels Ralf Schumacher

After the 2022 F1 season, Sebastian Vettel ended his glorious career in the sport and retired for good. The German raced in F1 for 16 years and won four world titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. When he announced his retirement, almost every F1 fanatic, pundit, and ex-driver spoke about him and praised his contribution to the sport.

In an exclusive interview with Sport1, Ralf Schumacher was asked about Vettel and his career. Schumacher had nothing but appreciation for his fellow German as he spoke about how brilliant he was when he had the right car. He also appreciated how the four-time world champion used his massive platform to raise awareness towards several political and world issues.

Schumacher said:

"He's one of those drivers who are brilliant when the car fits. In the end he was just having fun. I think he did everything right. His private and political issues brought him into a conflict of conscience, you could see that. So it was right to say goodbye. In any case, he is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history. Nobody can take that away from him and he should be proud of that."

Since Sebastian Vettel was very vocal about environmental issues around the world, Ralf Schumacher mentioned how it could've created a conflict inside him because of F1's massive carbon footprint. The sport, however, is gradually aiming for net-zero emissions by the end of 2030.

Despite being one of the slowest cars on the grid in his final years, Vettel cherished his time at Aston Martin and enjoyed racing and watching the sport and younger drivers evolve and win. He occasionally mentioned how he grew as a human being and learned a lot during the latter half of his career.

Helmut Marko believes Sebastian Vettel could return to F1, but not as a driver

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Helmut Marko revealed how Sebastian Vettel had a conversation with the heads of the team regarding his return to the sport. The Red Bull advisor is positive that if the four-time world champion is given a top management post in a team, he could make a return. Marko said:

"It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position. We had a conversation, and if he could get a top management position, that would appeal to him. That became clear during the conversation. He would certainly have the potential and the personality for it, but for now, we'll let him plant a few trees."

Helmut Marko feels Sebastian Vettel's personality is fit to manage an F1 team. It is, however, safe to say that the German will not be returning anytime soon as he will enjoy spending time with his family and continue to raise awareness on various world issues and try to solve them.

